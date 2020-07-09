Welcome to Richardsville, NC (aka DICKTOWN to the locals), its famous boy detective, John Hunchman, and his hired muscle, David Purefoy. Except they're not boys any more and while they're still detectives, they still only solve crimes for teenagers. Presented by Cake on FX.more
Welcome to Richardsville, NC (aka DICKTOWN to the locals), its fa...More
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Welcome to Richardsville, NC (aka DICKTOWN to the locals), its famous boy detective, John Hunchman, and his hired muscle, David Purefoy. Except they're not boys any more and while they're still detectives, they still only solve crimes for teenagers. Presented by Cake on FX.
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Dicktown
Welcome to Richardsville, NC (aka DICKTOWN to the locals), its famous boy detective, John Hunchman, and his hired muscle, David Purefoy. Except they're not boys any more and while they're still detectives, they still only solve crimes for teenagers. Presented by Cake on FX.