2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock UpGypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

This series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy's new life on the outside. From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships.more

This series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy's ne...More

TV14DocumentariesRealityTV Series2024
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About this Show

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

This series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy's new life on the outside. From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships.

TV14DocumentariesRealityTV Series2024
  • hd

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