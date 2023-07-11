Original • 1 season available (9 episodes)

Synduality Noir

In 2242, Kanata meets Noir, a Magus who lost her memories; Kanata wants to become a Drifter and partners up with Noir to learn how to become one.more

Starring: Takeo OtsukaAoi KogaNagisa Aoyama

TV14Science FictionActionAdventureAnimationAnimeInternationalTV Series2023
  • hd

EpisodesExtrasDetails

Synduality Noir - Trailer

About this Show

Synduality Noir

Starring: Takeo OtsukaAoi KogaNagisa AoyamaYusuke KobayashiFuminori Komatsu

  • hd

