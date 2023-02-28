Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Up HereUp Here

Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves -- and the memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.more

Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and...More

Starring: Mae WhitmanCarlos ValdesKatie Finneran

MusicalsComedyRomanceTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Up Here - Official Trailer

About this Show

Up Here

Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves -- and the memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Starring: Mae WhitmanCarlos ValdesKatie FinneranSophia HammonsEmilia Suárez

MusicalsComedyRomanceTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

You May Also Like

Not Dead YetTV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2023)
ExtraordinaryTVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
The Company You KeepTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
RosalinePG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
How I Met Your FatherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
The Hating GameR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2021)
The GreatTVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
CrushTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
Fleishman Is in TroubleTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Only Murders in the BuildingTVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
DollfaceTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Conversations with FriendsDrama • TV Series (2022)
PEN15TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
MaggieComedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.