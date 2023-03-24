Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves -- and the memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.more
Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and...More
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Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves -- and the memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.
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Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves -- and the memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.