Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they navigate their way through Greek life at the fictional Cyprus-Rhodes University. Casey has it all—good looks, popular boyfriend, sisterhood in the most elite sorority—but her party life is turned upside down when her younger brother Rusty arrives on campus and insists on rushing a fraternity. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!more
Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they nav...More
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Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they navigate their way through Greek life at the fictional Cyprus-Rhodes University. Casey has it all—good looks, popular boyfriend, sisterhood in the most elite sorority—but her party life is turned upside down when her younger brother Rusty arrives on campus and insists on rushing a fraternity. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!
About this Show
Greek
Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they navigate their way through Greek life at the fictional Cyprus-Rhodes University. Casey has it all—good looks, popular boyfriend, sisterhood in the most elite sorority—but her party life is turned upside down when her younger brother Rusty arrives on campus and insists on rushing a fraternity. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!