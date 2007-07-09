4 seasons available (74 episodes)

GreekGreek

Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they navigate their way through Greek life at the fictional Cyprus-Rhodes University. Casey has it all—good looks, popular boyfriend, sisterhood in the most elite sorority—but her party life is turned upside down when her younger brother Rusty arrives on campus and insists on rushing a fraternity. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!more

Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they nav...More

Starring: Spencer GrammerJacob ZacharClark Duke

TV14DramaTeenTV Series2007
  • hd

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About this Show

Greek

Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they navigate their way through Greek life at the fictional Cyprus-Rhodes University. Casey has it all—good looks, popular boyfriend, sisterhood in the most elite sorority—but her party life is turned upside down when her younger brother Rusty arrives on campus and insists on rushing a fraternity. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!

Starring: Spencer GrammerJacob ZacharClark DukeScott Michael FosterPaul James

TV14DramaTeenTV Series2007
  • hd

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