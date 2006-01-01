5 seasons available (118 episodes)

Living SingleLiving Single

Four upwardly mobile and very different African American women share adventures, advice and an exclusive brownstone in New York City as they explore life and Living Single. Khadijah James has it all: a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire, who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Cramping their lifestyle is their third roommate, the sarcastic fortune-hunter Regine. And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend Maxine, a tough divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right, spends more time there than she does in her own home.more

Four upwardly mobile and very different African American women sh...More

Starring: Queen LatifahKim ColesKim Fields

TV14Black StoriesClassicsSitcomComedyTV Series1993
  • hd

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About this Show

Living Single

Four upwardly mobile and very different African American women share adventures, advice and an exclusive brownstone in New York City as they explore life and Living Single. Khadijah James has it all: a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire, who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Cramping their lifestyle is their third roommate, the sarcastic fortune-hunter Regine. And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend Maxine, a tough divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right, spends more time there than she does in her own home.

Starring: Queen LatifahKim ColesKim FieldsErika AlexanderT.C. Carson

TV14Black StoriesClassicsSitcomComedyTV Series1993
  • hd

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