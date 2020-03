Living Single

Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) has it all—a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire (Kim Coles) who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Their third roommate is a sarcastic, selfish fortune hunter Regine (Kim Fields). And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend, Maxine (Erika Alexander)—a tough, aggressive divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right—spends more time here than she does in her own home. With love, laughter and a little bit of luck, four women in New York City on the threshold of the rest of their lives hilariously celebrate Living Single.