Season1 (New)
Episode 1

True Crime

Upper West Side neighbors Charles, Oliver & Mabel bond over a shared love of true crime. When a fellow resident dies in their building, the trio determine to solve the mystery and record an accompanying podcast.
Episode 2

Who Is Tim Kono?

The group begins researching the victim. Meanwhile, Mabel’s secretive past starts to be unraveled.
Episode 3

How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?

Oliver employs his theater director skills to analyze the case. Charles & Mabel question an obsessive cat lover.
Upcoming
Episode 4

The Sting

Believing the murderer might be a famous resident whom is difficult to access, the group seeks advice from a renowned podcasting host.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman & John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Starring: Steve MartinMartin ShortSelena GomezAaron Dominguez

Creators: Steve MartinJohn Hoffman

