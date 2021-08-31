Original • 5 seasons available (50 episodes)

Only Murders in the BuildingOnly Murders in the Building

Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.more

Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly f...More

Starring: Steve MartinMartin ShortSelena Gomez

Creators: Steve MartinJohn Hoffman

TVMAComedyTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesPodcastExtrasDetails
Podcast Episode 01: Nail in the CoffinTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 02: After YouTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 03: RigorTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 04: Dirty BirdsTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 05: Tongue TiedTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 06: FlatbushTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 07: Silver AlertTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 08: Cuckoo ChicksTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 09: LESTRTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
Podcast Episode 10: The House Always…TV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)
The Arconia Underworld EPK Episode 6
Dead as a Doorman EPK Episode 1
Investing in the Investigators EPK Episode 3
Keep Your Cards Close EPK Episode 5
A Killer Balance EPK Episode 2
A Killer Past and A New Cast EPK Episode 4
Only Murders in the Building S5 - Trailer
Crossing the Arconia Courtyard
The Next Chapter
Only Murders in the Building S4 - Trailer
Murder Goes Hollywood
Seeing Double
An Even Bigger Scene
A Killer Cast
The Big Score - Siddhartha Khosla
Only Murders In The Building S3 - Creatures of the Night
Only Murders In The Building S3 - For the Sake of the Children
Only Murders In The Building S3 - Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?
Only Murders In The Building S3 - Look for the Light
Only Murders In The Building S3 - Trailer
Only Murders in the Building S2 - Trailer
Angel in Flip Flops Music Video
Charles's Ambient Room
The Craft
Mabel's Ambient Room
Meet the New Neighbors
Oliver's Ambient Room
Season 2 Teaser
Season 2 First Look
Art of the Arconia
Only Murders in the Building - Inside the Series
Sounds of the Arconia Featurette

About this Show

Only Murders in the Building

Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Starring: Steve MartinMartin ShortSelena GomezAmy RyanCara Delevingne

Creators: Steve MartinJohn Hoffman

TVMAComedyTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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