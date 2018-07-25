Original • 2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Castle RockCastle Rock

Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.more

Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from ...More

Starring: Lizzy CaplanTim RobbinsPaul Sparks

Creators: Sam ShawDustin Thomason

TVMADramaHorrorSupernaturalTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesInside the EpisodesExtrasDetails
Inside the Series S1: Severance
Inside the Series S1: Habeas Corpus
Inside the Series S1: Local Color
Inside the Series S1: The Box
Inside the Series S1: Harvest
Inside the Series S1: Filter
Inside the Series S1: The Queen
Inside the Series S1: Past Perfect
Inside the Series S1: Henry Deaver
Inside the Series S1: Romans
Inside the Series: Annie Wilkes
Castle Rock S2 - Trailer
Next On: Episode 6, The Mother
Next On: Episode 7, The Word
Two Towns
Inside the Series: Crime Family
Inside the Series: Misery Arrives
Next On: Episode 4, Restore Hope
Next On: Episode 5, the Laughing Place
Next On: Episode 8, Dirty
Next On: Episode 9, Caveat Emptor
Next On: Season Finale Episode 10, Clean
Inside the Series S1: Romans
Inside the Series S1: Henry Deaver
Inside the Series S1: Past Perfect
Inside the Series S1: The Queen
Inside the Series S1: Filter
Inside the Series S1: Harvest
Inside the Series S1: The Box
Episode 3: Sneak Peek
Inside the Series S1: Habeas Corpus
Inside the Series S1: Local Color
Inside the Series S1: Severance
Season 1: Look Ahead
The Search for Castle Rock
Castle Rock Behind the Scenes Featurette
Castle Rock - Trailer
"This Place" Teaser Trailer
“Welcome Home” Super Bowl Ad
"Something’s Happening" Teaser Trailer

About this Show

Castle Rock

Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.

Starring: Lizzy CaplanTim RobbinsPaul SparksYusra WarsamaBarkhad Abdi

Creators: Sam ShawDustin Thomason

TVMADramaHorrorSupernaturalTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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