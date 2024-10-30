A man in his 30s voluntarily checks into a detox center in Barcelona to overcome his addictions to drugs, alcohol, and sex, beginning a journey of self-discovery and redemption.more
A man in his 30s voluntarily checks into a detox center in Barcel...More
Starring: Oriol PlaNora NavasCatalina Sopelana
Creators: Javier GinerAitor Gabilondo
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A man in his 30s voluntarily checks into a detox center in Barcelona to overcome his addictions to drugs, alcohol, and sex, beginning a journey of self-discovery and redemption.
Starring: Oriol PlaNora NavasCatalina SopelanaGuillem BalartAndrés Herrera
Creators: Javier GinerAitor Gabilondo
About this Show
I, Addict
A man in his 30s voluntarily checks into a detox center in Barcelona to overcome his addictions to drugs, alcohol, and sex, beginning a journey of self-discovery and redemption.
Starring: Oriol PlaNora NavasCatalina SopelanaGuillem BalartAndrés Herrera
Creators: Javier GinerAitor Gabilondo