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The Testaments
Agatha Christie's Poirot
Secrets of the Bees
Perfect Crown
Wildlife Rehab
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TV for You
The Testaments
Drama • TV Series (2026)
Agatha Christie's Poirot
TVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Secrets of the Bees
Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Perfect Crown
Drama, International • TV Series
Wildlife Rehab
Documentaries, Biography • TV Series
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Red Carpet World Premiere
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2026)
Would You Marry Me? (Eng Dub)
International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Lost Treasures of the Bible: Secrets of Faith
Documentaries, Biography • TV Series
Agatha Christie's Marple
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Construction Fails
TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
TV14 • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2026)
Ibiza Narcos
Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
4x20: Quick Hits
TVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)
International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Dear Killer Nannies
International, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Half Man
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Betrayal: Secrets & Lies
TVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
MAO
Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Get Real House Live
TVMA • Celebrity and Gossip, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)
TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
5-Minute Stories
Documentaries, Biography • TV Series
We'll Be Fine
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series
SNOWBALL EARTH
Not Rated • Action, Anime • TV Series (2026)
The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne (a New Girl Podcast)
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
American Idol Official Podcast
TVPG • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Up Here
TVMA • Musicals, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Innate (Eng Dub)
International, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
Raising Chelsea
TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2026)
Made in Chelsea
TV14 • British, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Handsome
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Atomic
Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
If It's Tuesday, It's Murder (Eng Dub)
TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
If It's Tuesday, It's Murder
TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Jack & Bobby
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Get Real
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Celebrity and Gossip • TV Series (2026)
NearlyParents
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Paradise
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
High Potential
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Abbott Elementary
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
American Dad!
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Grey's Anatomy
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Criminal Minds
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
New Girl
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
Vanderpump Villa
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
General Hospital
TV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
Schitt's Creek
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The Golden Girls
TVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
Family Guy
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
How I Met Your Mother
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Will Trent
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
R.J. Decker
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
The Nanny
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
Law & Order
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1990)
Jeopardy!
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
King of the Hill
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
Futurama
TV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
MasterChef
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
NCIS
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)