6 seasons available (128 episodes)

Dawson's CreekDawson's Creek

Provocative drama about the coming-of-age of a group of teenage best friends in a small New England coastal town. Dawson Leery seems to have the perfect life. An aspiring filmmaker, he soon finds out that growing up isn't as simple and clear-cut as the Steven Spielberg movies he so idolizes. The arrival of Jennifer, the attractive new girl in town, puts a barrier between Dawson and his longtime best friend, Josephine ("Joey")--a local girl who lives across the pond with her pregnant sister and her sister's black boyfriend. He also must deal with good buddy Pacey's obsession with the school's attractive new teacher. Things won't be so quiet in this small town.more

Provocative drama about the coming-of-age of a group of teenage b...More

Starring: James Van Der BeekKatie HolmesJoshua Jackson

TV14DramaTeenTV Series1998
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Dawson's Creek

Provocative drama about the coming-of-age of a group of teenage best friends in a small New England coastal town. Dawson Leery seems to have the perfect life. An aspiring filmmaker, he soon finds out that growing up isn't as simple and clear-cut as the Steven Spielberg movies he so idolizes. The arrival of Jennifer, the attractive new girl in town, puts a barrier between Dawson and his longtime best friend, Josephine ("Joey")--a local girl who lives across the pond with her pregnant sister and her sister's black boyfriend. He also must deal with good buddy Pacey's obsession with the school's attractive new teacher. Things won't be so quiet in this small town.

Starring: James Van Der BeekKatie HolmesJoshua JacksonMichelle WilliamsKerr Smith

TV14DramaTeenTV Series1998
  • 5.1
  • hd

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