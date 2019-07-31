Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Four Weddings and a FuneralFour Weddings and a Funeral

Maya, the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings…and a funeral.more

Maya, the young communications director for a New York senatorial...More

Starring: Zoe BoyleNathalie EmmanuelGuz Khan

TVMARomanceComedyTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Episode 10 Sneak Peek
Episode 9 Sneak Peek
Episode 8 Sneak Peek
Episode 7 Sneak Peek
Episode 6 Sneak Peek
Episode 5 Sneak Peek
Dressing Maya and Her Crew
Four Weddings and a Funeral - Trailer
Reimagining a Classic Rom-Com
Season One Look Ahead
Four Weddings and a Funeral - Teaser

About this Show

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Maya, the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings…and a funeral.

Starring: Zoe BoyleNathalie EmmanuelGuz KhanSophia La PortaHarish Patel

TVMARomanceComedyTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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