Original • 5 seasons available (46 episodes)

The BearThe Bear

FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.more

FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear is about food, family a...More

Starring: Jeremy Allen WhiteEbon Moss-BachrachAyo Edebiri

Creator: Christopher Storer

TVMAComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesGaryExtrasDetails
GaryTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2026)
The Bear S5 - Official Trailer
The Bear S4 - Official Trailer
Season 3: The Critics Have Spoken

About this Show

The Bear

FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

Starring: Jeremy Allen WhiteEbon Moss-BachrachAyo EdebiriLionel BoyceAbby Elliott

Creator: Christopher Storer

TVMAComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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