Journalist Ben Zand secures never-before-seen access to the “Looksmaxxing” world. Young men go to extreme lengths to improve their appearance, and some even have “leg-lengthening” surgery just to gain a few inches in height.more
Journalist Ben Zand secures never-before-seen access to the “Look...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Journalist Ben Zand secures never-before-seen access to the “Looksmaxxing” world. Young men go to extreme lengths to improve their appearance, and some even have “leg-lengthening” surgery just to gain a few inches in height.
About this Show
The Secret World of Looksmaxxing
Journalist Ben Zand secures never-before-seen access to the “Looksmaxxing” world. Young men go to extreme lengths to improve their appearance, and some even have “leg-lengthening” surgery just to gain a few inches in height.