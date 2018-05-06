1 season available (6 episodes)

VidaVida

"Vida" is a half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn't be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother's identity.more

"Vida" is a half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-Americ...More

Starring: Melissa BarreraMishel PradaSer Anzoategui

Creator: Tanya Saracho

TVMALatinoDramaTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

Starz on Hulu logo Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $11.99/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Vida

"Vida" is a half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn't be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother's identity.

Starring: Melissa BarreraMishel PradaSer AnzoateguiMaria-Elena LaasCarlos Miranda

Creator: Tanya Saracho

TVMALatinoDramaTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Devious MaidsTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
This FoolTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Better ThingsTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
CrushTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Good TroubleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Only Murders in the BuildingTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2021)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
KindredTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
NadaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Not Dead YetTV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2023)
The BearTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.