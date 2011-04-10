1 season available

Toriko

TVPG • Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2011

The world is full of deliciously deadly ingredients that the wealthiest appetites in existence can't wait to devour. Toriko, the legendary Gourmet Hunter...

The world is full of deliciously deadly ingredients that the wealthiest appetites in existence can't wait to devour. Toriko, the legendary Gourmet Hun...more

1 season available (144 episodes)

1 season available

(144 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) The Undiscovered Giant Beast! Toriko, Capture a Gararagator!

Toriko, the legendary Gourmet Hunter, is hired by timid chef Komatsu to help track down a delicious Gararagator for a very important dinner. Will the intrepid adventures taste sweet success - or become their dinner's dinner?
Episode 2

(Sub) The Well Mellowed 7-Colored Fruit Juice! Pick the Rainbow Fruit!

The International Gourmet Organization hires Toriko to harvest the legendary Rainbow Fruit, but the famed hunter will have to prove he's tougher than an entire nest of Troll Kongs before he can finish the job!
Episode 3

(Sub) Prepare It! the Poisonous Puffer Whale! the Heavenly King Coco Appears!

Toriko and Komatsu set out to capture a Puffer Whale, but this daring quest to satisfy their exotic appetites may be the death of them both! Lucky for them, King Coco is along for the ride!
Episode 4

(Sub) The Deadly Cave Battle! Fire, Five-Fold Spiked Punch!

Komatsu is kidnapped by a gourmet hunter who wants to use the boy as bait. Toriko and Coco are his only hope for survival, but they've got their hands full battling a deadly Devil Python!
Episode 5

(Sub) The Knocking Master! Time to Taste the Puffer Whale!

Komatsu finds himself face-to-face with a Devil Python, and the secret weapon Toriko gave him might get the young chef killed! Even if he survives, a daunting task lies ahead: removing the poison from a priceless Puffer Whale!
Episode 6

(Sub) The Strongest Wolf That Ever Lived! The Battle Wolf Is Reborn!

Amidst the emergence of a horrifying new breed of evil, Toriko and Komatsu are hired by the IGO to track down the elusive and delicious Regal Mammoth and its priceless Jewel Meat!
Episode 7

(Sub) The Threat Appears! Rumble at the Gourmet Coliseum!

Toriko's epic rumble with the legendary Battle Wolf is derailed by an unexpected new arrival and the interference of an insanely evil representative of the Gourmet Corp.!
Episode 8

(Sub) That Which Is Passed Down! Activate, Gourmet Cells!

Enraged by the heartless attack on the mother Battle Wolf, Toriko pushes his body to the limit in a knock-down, drag-out brawl with the seemingly-indestructible GT Robot!
Episode 9

(Sub) The Man Who Has an Invincible Domain! His Name Is Sunny!

Toriko and the gang are on the hunt for a Regal Mammoth when they cross paths with the Heavenly King, Sunny. With GT Robots on the prowl and Rock Drums dead ahead, they'll need Sonny's help to survive!
Episode 10

(Sub) Regal Isle Dash! Search for the Jewel Meat!

While the villainous GT Robots continue their search for mammoth meat, Torkio has his hands full battling an ornery Obasaurus, and Komatsu learns the powerful secrets of the Gourmet Cells!
Episode 11

(Sub) The Devils' Game! Clear the Devils' Playground!

Toriko's daring attempt to navigate the Devils' Playground brings him face-to-face with a Soldier Frog, an Axeox, and an Avian Beast with hallucinogenic breath! Meanwhile, a GT Robot stalks the Regal Mammoth!
Episode 12

(Sub) The Ultimate Backup! Clash, Coco Vs. GT Robot!

Toriko's quick thinking saves Sunny and Komatsu from being crush by a mammoth, but there are greater threats looming. A giant GT Robot is ready to rumble, and the Gourmet Hunters are all out of strength!
Episode 13

(Sub) The Threat Of Deadly Poison! Coco's Formula For Victory!

While Toriko searches for the priceless Jewel Meat, Sunny and Coco wage separate battles against deadly GT Robots! Will Sunny's hair leash and Coco's poison rifle be enough secure victory?
Episode 14

(Sub) The Unyielding aesthetic! Sunny's Manly Battle!

Sunny's battle with the GT Robot is complicated by the arrival of a Mega Octopus, and something extremely evil hunts Toriko and his famished friends!
Episode 15

(Sub) Rin's Final Wish! Awaken, Super Toriko!

Rin's tragic end sends Toriko into a rage, but the price of fueling his passionate attack may cost him his life. Meanwhile, Komatsu takes a heroic stand when the GT Robot tries to rob the chef of his favorite knife!
Episode 16

(Sub) Super Toriko, the Fists of Anger! This Is the Strongest Spike Punch!

A bite of the delicious Jewel Meat energizes Torkio, who uses a vicious Ten-Fold Spike Punch to put the hurt on a GT Robot! When the dust finally settles on the battlefield, dinner will be served!
Episode 17

(Sub) The Taste Written in His DNA! Toriko, Search for the BB Corn!

Komatsu must find an exquisite sauce to top a dish of very rare fish, and Toriko prepares to venture deep into the deadly Wu Jungle in search of food fit for a Battle Wolf!
Episode 18

(Sub) The Talent of Battle! Show Me, Terry, King in the Making!

Time is running out for Komatsu to complete his fishy dish, and Toriko watches as Terry faces off against a beastly Zombie Wood. Will the Battle Wolf show his true power - or fall to his ferocious foe?
Episode 19

(Sub) For Terry's Sake! Burst by Broiling Heat, BB Corn!

Toriko and Terry finally find the deliciously elusive BB Corn, and Komatsu must depend on a special blend of spices to survive an encounter with a giant lizard!
Episode 20

(Sub) The Gourmet Corp. Assassin! the Moment Toriko's Techniques Evolve!

Toriko must take his powers to the next level if he hopes to defeat a ravenous assassin from the Gourmet Corps. Elsewhere, Komatsu learns of the legendary ingredient with the power to stop - or start - wars!
Episode 21

(Sub) Pressure of Madness! Grinpatch vs. Toriko!

Toriko continues his battle with the corn-stealing, straw-wielding villain known as Grinpatch, and Komatsu desperately races to make it home before a rare dish of fish becomes nothing more than bubbles!
Episode 22

(Sub) The Amusement Park of Eating! the Bellyfull City, Gourmet Town!

Toriko and Komatsu travel to the city of culinary dreams for a special dinner with a living gourmet legend! Elsewhere, the sinister Gourmet Corps reveal the secrets behind their desperate desire for the Jewel Meat!
Episode 23

(Sub) Dreamtime! Setsuno's Century Soup!

Komatsu and Toriko are treated to an ultra-exclusive tour of Setsuno's kitchen, including the top secret area where she prepares Century Soup! Inspired, they set off in search of the genuine article, but trouble lies ahead!
Episode 24

(Sub) Meeting at the Saloon! Rivalry Between Gourmet Hunters!

Toriko, Komatsu, and a ravenous army of Gourmet Hunters set off in search of the legendary Century Soup. Their journey will take them to Ice Hell, but they'll have to survive a Sharkrocodile attack to arrive in one piece!
Episode 25

(Sub) Challenge of the Gourmet Hunter Army! Disembarking at Freezing Hell!

Tundra Dragons and killer icicles are just a few of the obstacles standing between Toriko and the Century Soup. If the elements don't kill him, there is a mean, green, GT Robot waiting to finish the job!
Episode 26

(Sub) Hurry While It's Hot! a Survival Race On Ice!

Zonge stumbles upon a group of angry Growlruses, Toriko and company go head-to-head with a herd of ferocious Freezer Bison, and a villainous vice chef unleashes an army of beastly insects!
Episode 27

(Sub) The Explosive Fire Shakes Ice Mountain! the Identity of the Masked Man!

Toriko and Komatsu team up to turn a deadly Silver Grizzly into a scrumptious soup. A villainous member of the Gourmet Corps is hot on their trail, but help is on the way in the form of a Heavenly King!
Episode 28

(Sub) Glorious Bug Tamer! Tommyrod vs Toriko!

When Toriko's hand is frozen solid during a deadly encounter with a Gourmet Corps bug tamer, the burden of collecting the Century Soup falls squarely on the small shoulders of Komatsu! Is the little chef up to such a big task?
Episode 29

(Sub) Gratitude and Pride! Takimaru's Full-Out Corkscrew Shot!

Toriko fights to survive a deadly swarm of insects, and Takimaru fights for his life against an unbreakable opponent. Meanwhile, Komatsu's quest to collect the Century Soup is monitored by GT Robot!
Episode 30

(Sub) Settled! Match and Takimaru's Desperate Attacks!

Takimaru relies on lessons from his past to settle the score with his flexible foe, and Match puts his blade to the ultimate test against an opponent clad in Crash Turtle armor!
Episode 31

(Sub) The Gourmet Reviver and the Legendary Soup's Location!

Toriko heats things up in a heroic attempt to end the insect onslaught! Elsewhere, Komatsu finally reaches the location of the Century Soup - only to find that there is no soup!
Episode 32

(Sub) Head-on Fight! Fierce Battle! Toriko vs. Tommyrod!

Komatsu learns the amazing truth about his mysterious new friend, and Toriko relies on the power of his Gourmet Cells to even the odds in his brutal showdown with Tommyrod!
Episode 33

(Sub) Ultimate Desperation! Tommyrod's Full-Power Mode Explodes!

Toriko attempts to end his epic battle with Tommyrod by unleashing a Thirteen-Fold Spike Punch, but the bug tamer counters by revealing the true depths of his devious strength!
Episode 34

(Sub) Wondrous Power! Gourmet Reviver Teppei Joins the Battle!

The sudden arrival of a powerful Gourmet Reviver prompts Tommyrod to shed his skin, giving birth to a monstrous Parasite Emperor! The buggy beast is big and bad, but will he survive a bout with Hellboros, the ruler of Ice Hell?
Episode 35

(Sub) The Last Drop! Who Will Get the Century Soup?!

Komatsu is crushed by his failure to capture the Century Soup, but Teppei has one more amazing trick up his sleeve. With evil forces bearing down on them, will any our heroes live to tell of their adventure?!
Episode 36

(Sub) Farewell, Ice Hell! Granny Setsu's Hidden Power!

After being rescued by Granny Setsu, the weary and wounded adventures set a course for the healing country known as Life. Toriko has an arm to regenerate, and Komatsu is eager to recreate the Century Soup!
Episode 37

(Sub) Splendid Healing! Here Comes the Gourmet Reviver, Yosaku!

Toriko's gang arrives in the healing country of Life, an amazing land of curative creatures that can treat almost any ailment. After a chance meeting with Sunny, the group visits Teppei's master, a renowned - and rowdy - Reviver.
Episode 38

(Sub) Race to Finish! Will It Be Toriko's Recovery, or Komatsu's Soup?!

Toriko's recovery progresses faster than expected, but the strain of growing a new arm may cost him his life. Meanwhile, Komatsu struggles to find the final ingredient for his Century Soup!
Episode 39

(Sub) To the World of Ultimate Bliss! Taste the Century Soup!

With the help of an unusual ingredient, Komatsu finally completes the Century Soup! Thanks to the little chef's big accomplishment, Toriko may get his arm back - and add an ingredient to his Full Course Menu of Life!
Episode 40

(Sub) Housewarming Party! Everyone Gather at the Sweets House!

Toriko returns home only to discover that his house has been eaten! Looks like it's time to call the candy architect and start gathering delicious ingredients for a new place to rest his head!
Episode 41

(Sub) The Gourmet King Championship! Search for the Ultimate Sweets!

Toriko, Sunny, and Coco set out on a death-defying quest to see who can track down the most irresistible sweets for a starving Seven-Colored Nellie!
Episode 42

(Sub) Bonding Dish! Partners Are Forever!

Sharkbox Turtles, Honey Dragons, and a Chomp Urchin plague the Heavenly Kings in their mission to feed the Seven-Colored Nellie. Can they survive this perilous quest and satisfy the starving beast?
Episode 43

(Sub) White Hot! Toriko vs. the IGO President!

Toriko tests out his new battle techniques - and his brand new arm - in a ferocious fistfight with the IGO President! Though his strength has improved, Toriko will need more training before he's ready for the Gourmet World!
Episode 44

(Sub) Vegetable Garden in the Heavens! Vegetable Sky!

Toriko begins his training with a mission to collect the delicious Ozone Grass. Komatsu is along for the ride, but is the little chef ready for brutal battles against Flying Sea Lions, Air Gorillas, and a Killer Bean Tree!?
Episode 45

(Sub) Discovery! the King of Vegetables, Ozone Grass!

Toriko and Komatsu continue their quest to collect the Ozone Grass, but their journey only grows more difficult. Before they arrive at the garden in the sky, they must pass through a deadly thunderstorm!
Episode 46

(Sub) Confession in the Heavens! the Formation of the Invincible Duo!

Toriko and Komatsu finally reach the Ozone Grass, but the legendary ingredient proves challenging to harvest. As the culinary adventurers struggle to satisfy their appetites, something sinister watches the scene unfold!
Episode 47

(Sub) Shocking Encounter! a Mysterious Life Form Appears!

Before completing their mission to capture the Ozone Grass, Toriko and Komatsu encounter an unusual beast that's identical to a GT Robot. What is this new menace, and what does it want?
Episode 48

(Sub) Toriko Rushes in! the Truth of the Gourmet World!

Eager to test his new abilities in the Gourmet World, Toriko ignores the warnings of his closest friends and goes in search of adventure! Meanwhile, Komatsu is shocked by an unexpected visitor!
Episode 49

(Sub) Enter the Astounding Ringer! The True Meaning of a Partner!

Toriko's expedition into the Gourmet World proves more dangerous than he expected, but luckily, someone back home is looking out for him. Will it be enough to keep him alive?
Episode 50

(Sub) Shock! the Broken Kitchen Knife and Cutler Melk!

When Komatsu breaks his favorite knife, he and Toriko set out to find a famed craftsman who is said to forge the strongest blades imaginable. Their journey - plagued by Rock Wolves and Scale Kongs - will not be easy.
Episode 51

(Sub) Tension! Toriko's Knife Versus Melk's Knife!

Toriko and Komatsu are shocked by who they find waiting at the home of Cutler Melk, and the legendary Gourmet Hunter's brash nature quickly leads to a knife fight!
Episode 52

(Sub) Supergravity! Conquer Heavy Hole!

Komatsu spends some quality time with Cutler Melk's apprentice, and Toriko delves deeper into the depths of Heavy Hole, where the gravity is intense and the Barbamoths are fierce!
Episode 53

(Sub) Hidden Truth! the First Melk Appears!

The intense gravity of Heavy Hole pushes Toriko's body to the breaking point. Back on the surface, Komatsu makes a shocking discovery about Culter Melk's apprentice!
Episode 54

(Sub) Debut! the Second Generation's Succession and Melk Stardust!

Toriko delves into the various mysterious of Cutler Melk, including his unusual voice, and Komatsu uses his culinary skills to give Melk's apprentice a confidence boost!
Episode 55

(Sub) A Work Made With All Her Might! the Completed Melk Knife!

While Melk's apprentice works tirelessly to craft a special knife for Komatsu, the little chef and Toriko wait eagerly for the job to be finished - and the feast to begin!
Episode 56

(Sub) Super Celeb! Once in a Lifetime Gourmet Carriage Journey!

Toriko and Komatsu take a trip on the luxurious Gourmet Carriage, but there's more to this vacation than sight-seeing and fine food. The adventurous duo is headed for the gates of hell!
Episode 57

(Sub) Finally, He Appears! the Last of the Four Kings, Zebra!

Toriko and Komatsu explore the despicable depths of Honey Prison as they make their way to the one called Zebra. Dare they hope to survive such a deafening encounter!?
Episode 58

(Sub) Unleashed Roar! Death Row Zebra's Release!

The one they call Zebra is released from prison just in time for Monster Season and a showdown with the horrifying Forrest Goblin! After he eats lunch, of course!
Episode 59

(Sub) Warning! Zebra Has Disembarked at the Sand Garden!

Komatsu voices his concerns about travelling with such a dangerous criminal, and Zebra makes some new friends after a slugfest with a savage scorpion!
Episode 60

(Sub) Komatsu Disappears! Devilish Desert Labyrinth!

A dangerous encounter with Desert Sharks leads to Komatsu's disappearance, which leads Toriko and Zebra to the foot of the Gourmet Pyramid!
Episode 61

(Sub) The Sealed Voice! The Other-Dimensional Gourmet Pyramid!

Komatsu is trapped within the labyrinthine Gourmet Pyramid, and only Zebra and Toriko can save him. Unfortunately, a deadly Gorgonclops and a hideous Unicorn Cerberus are standing in their way!
Episode 62

(Sub) Astounding! the Mysterious Ancient Manuscript and the Creature Inside the Coffin!

Zebra and Toriko must eat everything in their path in order to regain the strength needed for their daring rescue mission! Meanwhile, Komatsu struggles to survive on his own!
Episode 63

(Sub) Shocking Showdown! Salamander Sphinx!

Zebra and Toriko finally reunite with Komatsu, but their troubles are only just beginning. To acquire the Mellow Cola, they must defeat a ferocious Salamander Sphinx, but they have no idea how to kill it!
Episode 64

(Sub) Cooperative Cooking! Komatsu Manages Toriko and Zebra!

Zebra and Toriko carry out Komatsu’s brutal orders as the little chef tells them exactly how to harvest the Mellow Cola. Their mission is on the verge of success when an unseen evil emerges!
Episode 65

(Sub) Explosion of Combination Techniques! We Get the World's Best Cola!

Toriko and Zebra must work together to defeat the mysterious monster that attacked Komatsu. There's just one problem: the two warriors are completely out of energy!
Episode 66

(Sub) The Truth Revealed! Komatsu's Will and the Identity of the Mysterious Creature!

Komatsu must find the courage to stand up to Zebra and tell the truth about who he wants to be his partner. Later, the horrifying identity of the mysterious monster from the Gourmet Pyramid is finally revealed!
Episode 67

(Sub) Surpass Dad! Midsummer Gobbling Katsu Curry!

Toriko's trip to the beach turns into an adventure when he agrees to help his favorite curry shop track down some much needed - and very dangerous - ingredients! First on the list: Water Tiger!
Episode 68

(Sub) The Ties That Bind! Superb Gobbling Katsu Curry

Toriko continues his heated battle with powerful Water Tiger, and Komatsu helps a heartbroken chef find the amazing curry cooking skills locked inside him!
Episode 69

(Sub) New Phase! Toriko's Decision and the Reunion With 'Him'!

Toriko's quest to get stronger leads the dynamic culinary duo to a remote cafe in the middle of a jet black lake. The food is fantastic, but the clientele is deadly!
Episode 70

(Sub) Food Luck Runneth Over! Pilgrimage to the Gourmet Shrine!

Toriko and Komatsu visit the legendary Gourmet Shrine where they seek to increase their food luck! After sampling many delicacies and taking in the sights, Komatsu takes center stage for a surprising feat of strength!
Episode 71

(Sub) Uwaaa! Astonishing Stun Apple!

Toriko and Komatsu hope to have the element of surprise on their side as they travel to the explosive Battle Island in search of the legendary Stun Apple!
Episode 72

(Sub) Chicken Beast's Egg! the Memories of Old Man Yocchi and His Wife!

After his recent lottery win, Komatsu wants to buy Toriko a gift. There's just one problem. The legendary gourmet hunter has his heart set on a priceless piece of land where the Chicken Beast lays its eggs!
Episode 73

(Sub) Glittering Crystal! Shining Gourami!

Toriko, Komatsu, and Sunny embark on a hair-raising quest to track down the Shining Gourami, an extremely rare sea creature that lives deep within Death Falls!
Episode 74

(Sub) Shocking Rapids! Giant Waterfall, Death Falls!

As the quest for the Shining Gourami continues, Toriko grows more and more impressed with Sunny's training. An unexpected battle with a Hippo Shark gives the rainbow-haired gourmet hunter a chance to show off his strength!
Episode 75

(Sub) Sunny's New Attack! the Result of Gorgeous Training!

The devastating power of Death Falls sends Sunny into a flashback where he reflects on the days spent battling beasts and honing his instincts on the Road of Three Hells!
Episode 76

(Sub) Thirty Times Combo! Thirty-Six-Fold Twin Spiked Punch!

Toriko and Sunny must team up for a powerful combination move that's their only hope for surviving the journey through Death Falls! But even if they reach the other side, they'll need help to capture their prey.
Episode 77

(Sub) Cooking by Intuition! Komatsu and the Shining Gourami!

Komatsu takes center stage as the little chef struggles to unlock the secret to preparing the Shining Gourami! Toriko and Sunny are exhausted and hungry, and Komatsu must listen to his ingredients if he wants to feed his friends!
Episode 78

(Sub) Flashy Presentation! Supreme Service With a Meal!

When Melk the Second needs help finishing a very special knife, Toriko and Komatsu compete in a prestigious competition in an attempt to win the final ingredient needed to complete her project!
Episode 79

(Sub) Supreme Chitose Ame! Komatsu and Yun's Tale!

Toriko and Komatsu are asked to track down the ingredients for a very special batch of candy, but the most unlikely of heroes ends up saving the day!
Episode 80

(Sub) Assemble On Autumn Mountain! Terry, Yun, Kiss, Queen!

Toriko, Coco, and Sunny race to see who'll be first to capture a delicious Supear, but their adventure takes a dangerous turn when Komatsu is abducted by Mutton Boars!
Episode 81

(Sub) Reunion! Take-chan of Fairytale Castle!

A sinister force is abducting the top chefs in the world, and an old friend of Komatsu’s may be in great danger! Elsewhere, Toriko and Coco attempt to capture a rare appetizer!
Episode 82

(Sub) Crossroads! a Chef's Destination!

Komatsu is shocked by the lack of culinary honor exhibited by his old friend. Meanwhile, Toriko and Coco team up to open a giant treasure chest - but what they find inside leaves them baffled!
Episode 83

(Sub) Dramatic Transformation! Hair Salon Barber Gourmet!

Toriko and Komatsu reunite for some much needed rest and relaxation at a gourmet barber shop. The food is superb, but their hair may never recover!
Episode 84

(Sub) Gathering of the Four Kings! a Midwinter Night's Miracle!

Toriko, Sunny, Coco, and Komatsu brave frigid temperatures and Bison Frogs as they search for a legendary tree that's entirely edible!
Episode 85

(Sub) Merry Feastmas! Gourmet Santa's Present!

Chief recruits Toriko and the whole gang to help spread tasty Christmas cheer to hungry kids across the world! Even Zebra manages a good deed by mistake, and the holiday ends with a delicious miracle!
Episode 86

(Sub) Heaven or Hell?! Storming Into the Gourmet Casino!

Toriko, Komatsu, and Coco venture into the Pleasure Zone on quest to track down some extremely rare Meteor Garlic, but they soon cross paths with an old friend who could use their help!
Episode 87

(Sub) Enter: The Boss of the Underground Cooking World, Livebearer!

Toriko and the gang make a splash at the casino as they attempt to win enough cash and ingredients to be gain admittance to the VIP area, but what lies ahead could prove deadly!
Episode 88

(Sub) Life and Death Card Game! Gourmet Tasting!

Toriko, Komatsu, and Coco go head-to-head with Livebearer in a game of Gourmet Memory that could cost the loser all their memories of ever eating food!
Episode 89

(Sub) Dead Heat! Coco vs. Livebearer!

Coco and Livebearer continue their epic showdown, but Toriko does most of the heavy lifting, devouring a mountain of pudding and handful of acorns as hard as bullets!
Episode 90

(Sub) Coco’s Gambit! the Ingredients That Determine Victory or Defeat!

The deadly game unfolding between Coco and Livebearer reaches an unprecedented level of danger as Toriko must face off against a fearsome Hanya Panda to avoid the agony of defeat!
Episode 91

(Sub) Eat or Be Eaten! Toriko vs. Hanya Panda!

Toriko's slugfest with the Hanya Panda proves to be more brutal than expected, and even if he survives, the difference between victory and defeat may ultimately lie with Komatsu!
Episode 92

(Sub) Climax! the Last, Most Terrible Ingredients!

Toriko keeps his team in the game by surviving mouthfuls of Shock Lemons and Nitro Cherries, but if Livebearer can withstand a bite of poison potato - all will be lost!
Episode 93

(Sub) The Moment of Truth! Coco's Daring Scenario!

The true genius of Coco's plan is finally revealed as Livebearer finds himself unable to eat the poison potato, but the memory-devouring madman won't go down without a fight!
Episode 94

(Sub) A Taste That's Out of This World! Eating the Meteor Garlic!

Komatsu gets help preparing the Meteor Garlic from a very unexpected source, and Granny Setsu is paid a visit by the IGO!
Episode 95

(Sub) Showdown at the Summit! Ichiryu Versus Midora of the Gourmet Corp.!

Toriko searches for more training ingredients, Komatsu impresses his boss with dazzling new cooking techniques, and Ichiryu comes face-to-face with an old nemesis!
Episode 96

(Sub) Hidden Training Ingredient! Emergency Instruction from Ichiryu!

Before beginning the search for his next training ingredient, Toriko must defeat a ferocious Devil Planet Horse and then dine with a fortune telling sushi chef!
Episode 97

(Sub) The Four Kings Assemble to Mark the 100th Episode!

Toriko, Coco, Sunny, Zebra, and Komatsu compete to see who'll be the first to snag the ultra-rare delicacy known as Madam Fish! Winner gets the first bite!
Episode 98

(Sub) Toriko Faints in Agony! Capture the World's Stinkiest Ingredient!

In search of the ingredients for a special sushi roll, Toriko and Komatsu travel to an island where the animals are drunk, and it rains champagne! But that's not all. They must also track down a funky fruit with a horrendous smell!
Episode 99

(Sub) Too Huge! the Giant Fortune Roll, Completed With a Pro Wrestling Move!

Toriko and Komatsu visit an old friend who might be able to help them gather the seaweed they need to complete their epic Fortune Roll!
Episode 100

(Sub) Put Your Hands Together and Bow! Gourmet National Treasure, Chin Chin-Chin, Appears!

Toriko and Komatsu try to eat their way to destiny by devouring Monchy's Fortune Roll, but they soon get distracted by a vanishing restaurant!
Episode 101

(Sub) People Without Gratitude Aren't Welcome! Terrifying Chowlin Temple!

The legendary Chowlin Temple holds the ingredient sought by Toriko and Komatsu, but the adventurous eaters might not be ready for the teachings of the temple's Master!
Episode 102

(Sub) Toriko Totally Defeated?! The Delicate and Dynamic Power of Honoring the Food!

Toriko's quest to attain the elusive Bubble Fruit hits a snag when he must fight a surprisingly formidable foe. If the gourmet hunter wants to complete his quest, he must learn to honor the food!
Episode 103

(Sub) Gratitude Is What Counts! The Secret to Honoring the Food!

Before they can truly honor the food, Toriko and Komatsu must master the art of gratitude by completing a series of tasks that prove far more difficult than originally expected!
Episode 104

(Sub) Approaching Threat! Hurry, Toriko! the Path to the Bubble Fruit!

His training complete, Toriko embarks on a lengthy journey to capture the Bubble Fruit! Meanwhile, back at Chowlin Temple, something evil approaches!
Episode 105

(Sub) Tragedy! The End of Chowlin Temple! Farewell, Komatsu!

Toriko pushes himself to the breaking point on his hunt for the Bubble Fruit, and a Gourmet Corp. raiding party wreaks havoc at Chowlin Temple!
Episode 106

(Sub) Unrivaled Strength! The One Who Mastered Honoring the Food!

Toriko uses his new technique - and the strength he gained by eating the Bubble Fruit - to easily destroy a giant green monster, but the Master of Chowlin Temple may not be so lucky!
Episode 107

(Sub) National Treasure Class One Stroke 100 Million Yen Technique! Toriko vs. Granny Chiyo!

Toriko shows off an awesome array of powerful new techniques in his battle with Granny Chiyo, but the arrival of a mysterious and terrifying GT Robot puts their bout on hold!
Episode 108

(Sub) The Legendary Ingredient, "CENTER"! Ichiryu and the Strongest Biotope, 0!

An unexpected visitor uses a dangerous technique in an attempt to heal Master Chin-Chin, and the strongest warriors from the IGO gather for dinner - and to prepare for war!
Episode 109

(Sub) Legendary Bee, Infinibee! Toriko vs. New-Style GT Robot!

Toriko and Komatsu are sent to search for Golden Wheat, but their mission is interrupted by the arrival of a terrifying and powerful new GT Robot!
Episode 110

(Sub) Showing His True Ability! a Taste of Komatsu's Honoring the Food!

Toriko shocks the GT Robot with his amazing strength, and Komatsu gets an assignment from Granny Setsu that will put his powers of Honoring the Food to the ultimate test!
Episode 111

(Sub) The Four Kings Assemble! the Gourmet World Monsters, the Four-Beasts, Awaken!

The Four Heavenly Kings share a mega meal together, Komatsu learns the secret to preparing Bubble Fruit, and the human world braces for the arrival of the Four-Beasts!
Episode 112

(Sub) A Battle With the Existence of the Human Race On the Line! the Four-Beasts vs. the Four Kings!

Humanity watches in horror as the Four-Beasts easily destroy the military's strongest weapons, but all hope is not lost - the Heavenly Kings are about to join the fight!
Episode 113

(Sub) Toriko, Coco, Sunny, Zebra! the Four Kings' Storming Onslaught!

The Four Heavenly Kings use every attack in their arsenal to survive their battle with the Four-Beasts, but there's a surprise in store for our heroes that could prove fatal!
Episode 114

(Sub) Toriko's New Crisis! the Creeping Main Body of the Four-Beasts!

Toriko, Coco, Sunny, and Zebra appear to have the upper hand in their battle with the Four-Beasts, but the monster's main body is about to wreak havoc on civilization!
Episode 115

(Sub) “The Four-Beasts' Shocking Combined Form and Green Rain!

While Toriko, Coco, Sunny, and Zebra battle the monstrous Four-Beasts, Komatsu rushes to make an edible antidote to the toxic Green Rain that's drenching the city!
Episode 116

(Sub) The Four Kings' Toughest Predicament! Komatsu's Resolve!

The Four Kings' battle against the Four-Beasts proves tougher than expected, and Komatsu tries desperately to speed up the process of making medicinal munchies!
Episode 117

(Sub) Save Humankind With Miraculous Gourmet Luck!

Komatsu makes great progress in his quest to create a delicious remedy for the Green Rain, but the Four Kings find their attacks failing and their strength fading in their battle against the Four-Beasts!
Episode 118

(Sub) Burst! Curiosity About the Flavor! the Four Kings' Combined Skill!

The Four Kings hover on the verge of death until they recall a powerful technique from their training days - turning appetite into punching power!
Episode 119

(Sub) Secret Technique: Meal Fit for a King!

Teppei tracks down a mysterious stranger who may be responsible for the rampaging beast, and the Four Kings look to end the battle with their ultimate technique!
Episode 120

(Sub) The Upcoming Festival! Dangerous Wriggling Critters!

Teppei tries to remember the events that left him seriously injured, and Komatsu is honored by an invitation to participate in a world famous cooking festival!
Episode 121

(Sub) Toriko vs. the Monster of the Gourmet World, Mon Plan!

Toriko battles a Plant Beast from the Gourmet World, Komatsu worries about his performance in a famous cooking festival, and CoCo gambles for information!
Episode 122

(Sub) Toriko's New Attack, "Nail Gun"!

Toriko must come up with some new moves to defeat the Mon Plan, Komatsu worries about the upcoming cooking festival, and Zebra returns to the home of Mellow Cola!
Episode 123

(Sub) Inevitable Turmoil?! the Cooking Fest Begins!

Audiences applaud wildly as Komatsu and the Four Kings arrive at the legendary Cooking Fest, but somewhere deep in the darkness, a powerful evil prepares to attack!
Episode 124

(Sub) Komatsu Is in a Pinch?! Triathlon Cooking!

Komatsu is intimidated by the competition at the cooking festival, but he's got even bigger things to worry about: a grueling test of strength known as Triathlon Cooking!
Episode 125

(Sub) Meet Legendary Chef Brunch the Tengu!

Komatsu falls far behind the field in the prestigious cooking festival, but when a top-ranked bad boy suddenly enters the competition, things could get even worse!
Episode 126

(Sub) Playing Dirty! Roaring Ahead! Brunch Overtakes Everybody in a Single Spurt!

Giraffe Birds and Sand Hamsters make their presence felt, Komatsu catches a lift with Brunch, and Triathlon Cooking kicks into high gear!
Episode 127

(Sub) Live or Die? Death in the Balance Cooking!

Komatsu must reach the next round of the Cooking Fest without the help of his special Melk knife, but advancing could send the little chef headed toward a fiery fate!
Episode 128

(Sub) Who Are the Strongest Partners? Whole Island Cooking!

Komatsu advances in the Cooking Fest, only to find out that his next challenge will be to cook an entire island! He recruits Toriko to help him out, but with the other Heavenly Kings cooking as well, the competition is anyone's game.
Episode 129

(Sub) The Outbreak of War! Gourmet Corp.'s Fierce Full-scale Offensive!

Komatsu's preparations for the next round of the Cooking Fest are interrupted by an old friend. Meanwhile, Toriko and the rest of the Four Kings brace for the arrival of evil!
Episode 130

(Sub) Protect Komatsu! Toriko vs. Starjun!

When Komatsu's life is threatened, Coco, Zebra, and Sunny spring into action to defend the little chef, but the main attraction is a brutal showdown between Toriko and Starjun!
Episode 131

(Sub) Savage Battle! Toriko's Strongest Attack!

Toriko pulls no punches in his slugfest with Starjun, Rin wages her own unique brand of war, and an army of chefs give the Gourmet Corp. more than they bargained for!
Episode 132

(Sub) Climactic Battle! IGO Versus Gourmet Corp.!

The epic battle at Cooking Stadium rages on as Toriko and Starjun continue to throw down. If Toriko's going to be triumphant, he's can't pull any knife-and-fork punches.
Episode 133

(Sub) Worst Trump Card! The Gourmet World Monster, "Nitro"!

The IGO's chances for victory take a serious hit when the Gourmet Corp. unleashes the horrifying monsters Nitro and the Scum Beasts!
Episode 134

(Sub) Mortal Combat! Coco vs. Grinpatch!

Thanks to Komatsu's super culinary skills, Coco and Toriko have the strength to carry on their battles with two of the Gourmet Corp.'s most powerful monsters!
Episode 135

(Sub) Duel! Sunny vs. Tommyrod!

Sunny puts his heroic hair to the ultimate test in a bombastic battle with Tommyrod and his grotesque army of deadly insects!
Episode 136

(Sub) The End Is Here! Sunny's Final Power!

Sunny's bloody battle with Tommyrod reaches its horrific end, and Brunch finds himself locked in an electrifying battle with an immortal warrior that cannot be destroyed!
Episode 137

(Sub) Counterattack! Zebra Starts Up!

Zebra evens the odds by unleashing the furious power of his voice, Setsuno tangles with an old rival, and Komatsu is shocked to find Toriko on the losing end of a battle!
Episode 138

(Sub) Toriko Strikes Back! Ultimate Routine!

Komatsu's heartbroken wailing helps revive a battered Toriko, who suddenly unleashes a devastating attack that harnesses the power of a great warrior's imagination!
Episode 139

(Sub) The Greatest Enemy in History! "Joie" Appears!!

Toriko's awesomely destructive battle with Starjun is interrupted by the arrival of Joie, an unbelievably deadly adversary who has the power to turn good into evil!
Episode 140

(Sub) Shock! the True Identity of the Mastermind, "Joie"!

After the legendary Knocking Master Jiro unmasks the terrifying evil before them, his life is endangered by his affection for Granny Setsuno! Will Toriko arrive in time to save them both!?
Episode 141

(Sub) The Beginning of the End! Toriko vs. Joie!!

Toriko and Starjun forge an unlikely alliance to save Komatsu from a deadly adversary, and a riveting flashback reveals the tragic story of Froese the God Chef!
Episode 142

(Sub) Resuscitation Strike! the Four Kings' Ultimate Skill!

Teppei and Jiro go toe-to-toe, the Four Kings fight together to survive their battle with Joie, and the evil masterminds behind NEO reveal their devious plan!
Episode 143

(Sub) Be Heard, Komatsu's Scream! Toriko Revives!

When a battered and beaten Toriko releases the monstrous power of his gourmet cells, only his bond with Komatsu can keep the heroic warrior from going on a deadly rampage!
Episode 144

(Sub) Toriko and Komatsu Embark On a New Voyage!

Toriko uses the power of all the ingredients he's ever eaten to defeat the most deadly opponent he's ever faced! In the aftermath of battle, Toriko and Komatsu venture into the Gourmet World!

