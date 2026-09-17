Starz on Hulu

Add STARZ® on Hulu for just $11.99/month more

Choose your Hulu base plan starting at $12.49/month, then add STARZ on Hulu to watch the can’t-miss lineup of hit original series and blockbuster movies.

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STARZ on Hulu premium add-on $11.99/month after 7-day free trial ends unless canceled. Free trial offer for new STARZ on Hulu subscribers only. Hulu base plan req’d.

The Best of STARZ

Don't miss the newest season of STARZ visionary series like Outlander and catch up on seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and P-Valley. Plus, stream thousands of hit movies like The Housemaid, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and more!

Originals

  • thumbnail - Fightland
  • thumbnail - Power Book III: Raising Kanan
  • thumbnail - Outlander: Blood of my Blood
  • thumbnail - Power
  • thumbnail - P-Valley
  • thumbnail - The Listeners

STARZ and related service marks are the property of Starz Entertainment, LLC.

The Best of STARZ

Don't miss the newest season of STARZ visionary series like Outlander and catch up on seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and P-Valley. Plus, stream thousands of hit movies like The Housemaid, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and more!

Originals

  • thumbnail - Fightland
  • thumbnail - Power Book III: Raising Kanan
  • thumbnail - Outlander: Blood of my Blood
  • thumbnail - Power
  • thumbnail - P-Valley
  • thumbnail - The Listeners

STARZ and related service marks are the property of Starz Entertainment, LLC.

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

  • Hulu Logo

    Mac & PC

    Hulu.com

  • Apple Logo

    Apple

    iPhone & iPad

  • Android Logo

    Android

    Phones & tablets

  • Roku Logo

    Roku

    Select models

  • FireTv Logo

    Amazon

    Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

  • Apple TV Logo

    Apple TV

    4th Generation

  • Chromecast Logo

    Chromecast

  • Xbox Logo

    Xbox

    Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

  • Samsung Logo

    Samsung

    Select TV models

  • LG Logo

    LG

    Select TV models

  • Nintendo Switch Logo

    Nintendo Switch

  • Android TV logo

    Android TV

    Select models

  • PlayStation Logo

    PlayStation 4 & 5

  • Vizio Logo

    Vizio

    Select TV models

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

To enjoy the best of both worlds, you will need a Hulu base plan subscription to watch STARZ on Hulu. The Hulu (with ads) or Hulu (no ads) plans will give you access to the entire Hulu streaming library with full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. The Hulu + Live TV plan lets you watch Live and On Demand TV from 100+ top channels including sports and news, plus includes access to the Hulu (with ads) plan.

To start watching, you'll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. See here for a detailed list of supported devices

Yes! STARZ live streams are available on supported devices for Hulu subscribers with the STARZ Premium Add-on.

Yes! Recording live TV to your Cloud DVR is available for premium networks like STARZ.

You can also use your Hulu credentials to create a STARZ App account and watch live and on demand content using the STARZ App.

Yes. While your Hulu base plan allows you to watch on 2 simultaneous streams at a time, you can upgrade to our Hulu + Live TV plan with the Unlimited Screens add-on to watch STARZ on up to 5 screens simultaneously (3 of which may be out-of-home mobile devices).