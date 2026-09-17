Add STARZ® on Hulu for just $11.99/month more
Choose your Hulu base plan starting at $12.49/month, then add STARZ on Hulu to watch the can’t-miss lineup of hit original series and blockbuster movies.Sign Up Now
STARZ on Hulu premium add-on $11.99/month after 7-day free trial ends unless canceled. Free trial offer for new STARZ on Hulu subscribers only. Hulu base plan req’d.
The Best of STARZ
Don't miss the newest season of STARZ visionary series like Outlander and catch up on seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and P-Valley. Plus, stream thousands of hit movies like The Housemaid, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and more!
Originals
Films
Popular
STARZ and related service marks are the property of Starz Entertainment, LLC.
The Best of STARZ
Don't miss the newest season of STARZ visionary series like Outlander and catch up on seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and P-Valley. Plus, stream thousands of hit movies like The Housemaid, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and more!
Originals
Films
Popular
STARZ and related service marks are the property of Starz Entertainment, LLC.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
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PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
Which Hulu plan do I need to add STARZ® to my subscription?
To enjoy the best of both worlds, you will need a Hulu base plan subscription to watch STARZ on Hulu. The Hulu (with ads) or Hulu (no ads) plans will give you access to the entire Hulu streaming library with full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. The Hulu + Live TV plan lets you watch Live and On Demand TV from 100+ top channels including sports and news, plus includes access to the Hulu (with ads) plan.
What do I need to get started with Hulu?
To start watching, you'll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. See here for a detailed list of supported devices
Can I watch STARZ live?
Yes! STARZ live streams are available on supported devices for Hulu subscribers with the STARZ Premium Add-on.
Can I record STARZ shows and movies?
Yes! Recording live TV to your Cloud DVR is available for premium networks like STARZ.
Can I use my Hulu login info to watch on the STARZ App?
You can also use your Hulu credentials to create a STARZ App account and watch live and on demand content using the STARZ App.
Are there limits on the number of screens I can watch STARZ on at the same time?
Yes. While your Hulu base plan allows you to watch on 2 simultaneous streams at a time, you can upgrade to our Hulu + Live TV plan with the Unlimited Screens add-on to watch STARZ on up to 5 screens simultaneously (3 of which may be out-of-home mobile devices).