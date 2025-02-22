Dope Girls is a provocative series set in London in the aftermath of World War One. It tells the story of Kate Galloway, a quiet, conservative widow and single mother who builds a nightclub and cocaine empire to support her family, becoming the most dangerous woman in London.more
Dope Girls is a provocative series set in London in the aftermath...More
Starring: Julianne NicholsonEliza ScanlenUmi Myers
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Dope Girls is a provocative series set in London in the aftermath of World War One. It tells the story of Kate Galloway, a quiet, conservative widow and single mother who builds a nightclub and cocaine empire to support her family, becoming the most dangerous woman in London.
Starring: Julianne NicholsonEliza ScanlenUmi MyersEilidh FisherGeraldine James
About this Show
Dope Girls (UK)
Dope Girls is a provocative series set in London in the aftermath of World War One. It tells the story of Kate Galloway, a quiet, conservative widow and single mother who builds a nightclub and cocaine empire to support her family, becoming the most dangerous woman in London.
Starring: Julianne NicholsonEliza ScanlenUmi MyersEilidh FisherGeraldine James