Juanpa Zurita attempts to travel around the world with just a small plane and legendary pilot Matt Guthmiller; they travel to eight destinations across four continents, with eight celebrity guests to make sure he wouldn't fail alone.more
Juanpa Zurita attempts to travel around the world with just a sma...More
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Juanpa Zurita attempts to travel around the world with just a small plane and legendary pilot Matt Guthmiller; they travel to eight destinations across four continents, with eight celebrity guests to make sure he wouldn't fail alone.
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The Worst Trip Around the World
Juanpa Zurita attempts to travel around the world with just a small plane and legendary pilot Matt Guthmiller; they travel to eight destinations across four continents, with eight celebrity guests to make sure he wouldn't fail alone.