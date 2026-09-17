Students: Get Hulu and Disney+ For Just $6.49/Month

Savings compared to the then-current regular monthly price of bundle plan. Student discount offer for ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan only: $6.49/month so long as student enrollment status remains verified, then $12.99/month or then-current, regular monthly price. U.S. residents, 18+ only. Offer valid for students enrolled at a U.S. university or post-secondary degree or certificate-granting, accredited institution of education, who meet verification qualifications; ESPN subscribers and HBO Max-billed bundle subscribers are not eligible to redeem offer. Subscribers on 6-month price-lock plans may redeem and their student bundle will go into effect at the end of their current 6-month plan. Verification performed through SheerID. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Available only for direct-billed purchases via Disney+ and Hulu. Additional Terms Apply .