Students: Get Hulu and Disney+ For Just $6.49/Month
Stream tons of shows and movies with our Student bundle plan for just
$12.99/month $6.49/month.
Valid as long as you're a college or grad student.
Save 50% off the regular monthly price. Cancel anytime.
Savings compared to the then-current regular monthly price of bundle plan. Student discount offer for ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan only: $6.49/month so long as student enrollment status remains verified, then $12.99/month or then-current, regular monthly price. U.S. residents, 18+ only. Offer valid for students enrolled at a U.S. university or post-secondary degree or certificate-granting, accredited institution of education, who meet verification qualifications; ESPN subscribers and HBO Max-billed bundle subscribers are not eligible to redeem offer. Subscribers on 6-month price-lock plans may redeem and their student bundle will go into effect at the end of their current 6-month plan. Verification performed through SheerID. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Available only for direct-billed purchases via Disney+ and Hulu. .
How To Sign Up
STEP 1
Click "GET THIS DEAL" and create your Hulu account. You'll use your email and password to log in and watch on both services.
STEP 2
Verify your student status with Sheer ID by providing your school name and email address. It's quick and easy.
STEP 3
Log in to each app separately and stream across your favorite smart TVs, phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. Select Hulu content is also available to stream in the Disney+ app.
How To Sign Up
STEP 1
Click "GET THIS DEAL" and create your Hulu account. You'll use your email and password to log in and watch on both services.
STEP 2
Verify your student status with Sheer ID by providing your school name and email address. It's quick and easy.
STEP 3
Log in to each app separately and stream across your favorite smart TVs, phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. Select Hulu content is also available to stream in the Disney+ app.
GET EVEN MORE WITH THE STUDENT DEAL
Unlimited Access To The Full Hulu Library
Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, and more.
And All of Disney+
Stream the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. And now, select live ESPN College Football games and ESPN College GameDay are available on Disney+ every Saturday during football season at no extra cost for Disney+ subscribers.
© 2026 Disney and its related entities.
Any Questions?
How do I know if I'm eligible for the student discount?
You are eligible for the student discount if you are enrolled at a U.S. university or post-secondary degree or certificate-granting, accredited institution of education, who meets verification qualifications. Verification is performed through SheerID during signup. We will direct you to SheerID to enter your details and verify your student status.
How long does the Disney+, Hulu Student Bundle discount last?
The Disney+, Hulu Student Bundle Discount offer remains valid for eligible students throughout the entire duration of their college enrollment, as long as student status is successfully verified (Student status must be re-verified annually). Re-verification for subscribers who have been on their Student discount for 12 months will receive an email prompting them to re-verify Student status. If Student status is not properly verified, subscribers will roll to the full priced Disney+, Hulu Bundle (with ads) plan.
Which plans are included in this offer?
This offer is available for our Disney+,Hulu (with ads) plan with unlimited access to the Hulu and Disney+ streaming libraries.
I’m an existing Hulu or Disney+ subscriber. Can I get the student bundle discount?
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber and are also a student enrolled at a U.S. university or post-secondary degree or certificate-granting, accredited institution of education who meets verification qualifications, you are eligible for the student discount on our Disney+, Hulu Student Bundle (with ads) plan.
Is there a free trial if I sign up for Hulu with the student discount?
No. There is no free trial if you sign up for Disney+, Hulu Student Bundle discount. You will be charged a subscription fee of $6.49/month plus applicable taxes as long as your student status can be verified (or until this offer is discontinued or otherwise unavailable). You can cancel anytime online or by calling us.
Am I able to sign up for Hulu or Disney+ student discounts separately?
Currently, new subscribers are only able to sign up for the Disney+, Hulu Student Bundle discount.