5 seasons available (110 episodes)

AngelAngel

Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark humor in this next chapter of the Buffy mythology. Just as Whedon and executive producer David Greenwalt brought the monsters of adolescence to life with Buffy, this one-hour series explores the twists and turns of early adulthood with the same irony and wit. A centuries-old vampire cursed with a conscience, Angel left the small California town of Sunnydale and the only woman he ever loved to take up residence in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. Between pervasive evil and countless temptations lurking beneath the city's glittery facade, L.A. has proven to be the ideal address for a fallen vampire looking to save a few lost souls and, in turn, perhaps redeem his own.more

Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the internatio...More

Starring: David BoreanazAlexis DenisofJ. August Richards

TV14FantasyAdventureThrillerDramaActionScience FictionSupernaturalTV Series1999

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About this Show

Angel

Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark humor in this next chapter of the Buffy mythology. Just as Whedon and executive producer David Greenwalt brought the monsters of adolescence to life with Buffy, this one-hour series explores the twists and turns of early adulthood with the same irony and wit. A centuries-old vampire cursed with a conscience, Angel left the small California town of Sunnydale and the only woman he ever loved to take up residence in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. Between pervasive evil and countless temptations lurking beneath the city's glittery facade, L.A. has proven to be the ideal address for a fallen vampire looking to save a few lost souls and, in turn, perhaps redeem his own.

Starring: David BoreanazAlexis DenisofJ. August RichardsAmy AckerAndy Hallett

TV14FantasyAdventureThrillerDramaActionScience FictionSupernaturalTV Series1999

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