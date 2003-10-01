5 seasons available

Angel

TV14 • Action, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Thriller, Supernatural • TV Series • 1999

Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark hum...more

Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark hum...more

Episodes
Episode 1

Conviction

The challenges of running a supernatural law firm become apparent when Angel and the gang must represent a client (Rod Rowland) who threatens to destroy the city.
Episode 2

Just Rewards

Spike materializes as a ghost in Angel's office through the magic of an amulet; Angel tries to stop one of his clients (Victor Raider-Wexler) from using human bodies as vessels for demon spirits.
Episode 3

Unleashed

Angel tries to shield a female werewolf from restaurateurs who want to serve her up on a platter.
Episode 4

Hell Bound

Spike encounters phantoms threatening to send him to hell, including an 18th-century serial killer; Fred searches for a way of restoring him to his corporeal self.
Episode 5

Life of the Party

Lorne throws the ultimate Halloween party at Wolfram & Hart, where guests start behaving in strange ways.
Episode 6

The Cautionary Tale of Numero Cinco

Angel must track down a retired wrestler (Danny Mora) to help him defeat an ancient Aztec warrior who emerges every 50 years to devour the heart of a hero.
Episode 7

Lineage

Cyborg assassins attack Wolfram & Hart seeking a magic device that will give them control over Angel; the arrival of his estranged father surprises Wesley.
Episode 8

Destiny

Angel and Spike engage in an epic battle for the ultimate prize -- a cup which bestows human life.
Episode 9

Harm's Way

Someone frames Harmony for the murder of a demon-rights activist who was mediating an important truce between warring tribes.
Episode 10

Soul Purpose

A mystery man (Christian Kane) approaches Spike to claim responsibility for making him corporeal and offers to guide him in his quest to overthrow Angel.
Episode 11

Damage

Angel learns that a girl (Navi Rawat) with a tortured past is a vampire slayer; Andrew (Tom Lenk) arrives with surprising information about Buffy; Spike thinks he can prove he is destined to be the vampire champion.
Episode 12

You're Welcome

Cordelia must help Angel rediscover his conviction to be a hero; security is sent to keep an eye on Eve, but it is her partner who is plotting Angel's demise.
Episode 13

Why We Fight

During World War II, Angel works with the U.S. Navy to recover a German U-boat with captured American sailors on board, as well as a secret cache of vampires.
Episode 14

Smile Time

Trying to stop a children's show from continuing to steal the lives of its viewers, Angel is turned into a puppet; Nina the werewolf confesses her feelings for Angel.
Episode 15

A Hole in the World

Angel and Spike try to save Fred after she opens a package and becomes infected with an ancient parasitic demon called Illyria.
Episode 16

Shells

Angel and Spike want revenge after learning of Knox's involvement in Fred's infection; Illyria looks for an ancient temple with an army ready to destroy the world.
Episode 17

Underneath

Angel, Spike and Gunn track down Lindsay, hoping he has information on the senior partners' plans; a nearly invincible stranger (Adam Baldwin) infiltrates Wolfram & Hart looking for Eve.
Episode 18

Origin

Angel will not help parents seeking help from Wolfram & Hart about their son's supernatural abilities when he realizes that the boy is actually his son.
Episode 19

Time Bomb

Illyria travels to the future and learns that the gang intends to kill her, so when she returns to the present, she tries to kill them first.
Episode 20

The Girl in Question

Angel and Spike travel to Rome with plans to rescue Buffy from their old nemesis, the Immortal.
Episode 21

Power Play

The gang starts to have doubts about Angel's loyalties when he appears to have become very close with the Circle of the Black Thorn, a secret demon society.
Episode 22

Not Fade Away

Angel and his friends prepare to bring down the Circle of the Black Thorn; Spike confronts a demon cult, and Angel battles the henchman of the Senior Partners.

