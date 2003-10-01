Angel

Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark humor in this next chapter of the Buffy mythology. Just as Whedon and executive producer David Greenwalt brought the monsters of adolescence to life with Buffy, this one-hour series explores the twists and turns of early adulthood with the same irony and wit. A centuries-old vampire cursed with a conscience, Angel left the small California town of Sunnydale and the only woman he ever loved to take up residence in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. Between pervasive evil and countless temptations lurking beneath the city's glittery facade, L.A. has proven to be the ideal address for a fallen vampire looking to save a few lost souls and, in turn, perhaps redeem his own.