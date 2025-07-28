2 seasons available (40 episodes)

The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballThe Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants, Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride.more

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and...More

Starring: Alkaio ThieleHero HunterKinza Syed Khan

Creator: Ben Bocquelet

TVPGKidsComedyAdventureAnimationSitcomTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesGumball UniverseExtrasDetails
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Gumball ChroniclesAnimation, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball - S2 - Trailer

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball - Trailer

About this Show

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants, Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride.

Starring: Alkaio ThieleHero HunterKinza Syed KhanTeresa GallagherDan Russell

Creator: Ben Bocquelet

TVPGKidsComedyAdventureAnimationSitcomTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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