"Cake" is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established with eclectic points of view, the carefully curated half-hour showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw (not to mention, totally gif-able). There's something for everyone and plenty to go around.more
"Cake" is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served u...More
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"Cake" is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established with eclectic points of view, the carefully curated half-hour showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw (not to mention, totally gif-able). There's something for everyone and plenty to go around.
About this Show
Cake
"Cake" is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established with eclectic points of view, the carefully curated half-hour showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw (not to mention, totally gif-able). There's something for everyone and plenty to go around.