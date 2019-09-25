5 seasons available (48 episodes)

CakeCake

"Cake" is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established with eclectic points of view, the carefully curated half-hour showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw (not to mention, totally gif-able). There's something for everyone and plenty to go around.more

"Cake" is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served u...More

Creators: Michael FreiSamantha JayneRéka Buci

TVMAComedyTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesWords With IkeThe DreamGood Morning PicklesShort FilmsShort SeriesDetails
Words With Ike - Introduction
Words With Ike - Comedy
Words With Ike - Ah
Onomatopoeia
Words With Ike - Gubbins
Words With Ike - Ye
Words With Ike - Opportunity
Words With Ike - Eighteen
Words With Ike - Dawn
The Dream - Utility
The Dream - Economy
Good Morning, Pickles - Episode 1
Good Morning, Pickles - Episode 2
Diggidy Dog
Stakhanovism
Auditions : The Sex Scene (Part 1)
Auditions: The Sex Scene (Part 2)
Auditions: No Reader
Pig
Cake Short Films - Hound
Beshemoth
Plug and Play
High Tech Espionage
Kids
Hi Stranger
Weekend
Death in Space
KittyKat96
Symphony No. 42
Symphony No. 42
Block
I'm Fine Thanks
Tumble
Ambulance
Loopdeloop Faces
Hayley and Joanna
I Need
Last Man
Orgesticulanismus
Talking Cure
STZAP: Dead Bird
STZAP: DJ Dancer
STZAP: Banana Checkout
Tree Secrets: Drag
Tree Secrets: Acid
Tree Secrets: Shower
Baby Baby
My New Fighting Technique is Unstoppable - Episode 107
Cockroach Calisthenics
Cockroach Calisthenics: Episode 107
Cockroach Calisthenics: Episode 10"
Greetings From Florida: Joel's Bday Surprise
Greetings From Florida: Welcome to the Dreen Team

About this Show

Cake

"Cake" is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established with eclectic points of view, the carefully curated half-hour showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw (not to mention, totally gif-able). There's something for everyone and plenty to go around.

Creators: Michael FreiSamantha JayneRéka BuciNicole StaffordPernille Teisbæk

TVMAComedyTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Daytime NoirAnimation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Crossing SwordsTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
WokeTVMA • Black Stories, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Sad DayBlack Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
BreedersTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Marvel's Hit-MonkeyTVMA • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
TrollTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
DicktownTVMA • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
The BingeTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2020)
OdeonComedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
The BearTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
MonsterlandTVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
CreamerieTV14 • International, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
DAVETVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.