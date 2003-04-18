In their Emmy Nominated program which fearlessly exposes dubious practices across America, Penn and Teller uncover the truth behind all kinds of so-called miracles. From anti-aging to talking to the dead, they tackle it all with their trademark wit and humor – taking on the people who take Americans for a ride.more
In their Emmy Nominated program which fearlessly exposes dubious ...More
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In their Emmy Nominated program which fearlessly exposes dubious practices across America, Penn and Teller uncover the truth behind all kinds of so-called miracles. From anti-aging to talking to the dead, they tackle it all with their trademark wit and humor – taking on the people who take Americans for a ride.
About this Show
Penn and Teller: Bullsh*t!
In their Emmy Nominated program which fearlessly exposes dubious practices across America, Penn and Teller uncover the truth behind all kinds of so-called miracles. From anti-aging to talking to the dead, they tackle it all with their trademark wit and humor – taking on the people who take Americans for a ride.