Kyle XY is a drama that follows the story of Kyle, a mysterious teenager with no family, no past, and no bellybutton. Taken in by the Trager Family, Kyle soon discovers that he has amazing abilities and astonishing intelligence. Even more shocking are the secrets of his origins that even Kyle doesn’t understand. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!more
Kyle XY is a drama that follows the story of Kyle, a mysterious t...More
Starring: Matt DallasMarguerite MacIntyreBruce Thomas
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Kyle XY is a drama that follows the story of Kyle, a mysterious teenager with no family, no past, and no bellybutton. Taken in by the Trager Family, Kyle soon discovers that he has amazing abilities and astonishing intelligence. Even more shocking are the secrets of his origins that even Kyle doesn’t understand. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!
Starring: Matt DallasMarguerite MacIntyreBruce ThomasApril MatsonJean-Luc Bilodeau
About this Show
Kyle XY
Kyle XY is a drama that follows the story of Kyle, a mysterious teenager with no family, no past, and no bellybutton. Taken in by the Trager Family, Kyle soon discovers that he has amazing abilities and astonishing intelligence. Even more shocking are the secrets of his origins that even Kyle doesn’t understand. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!
Starring: Matt DallasMarguerite MacIntyreBruce ThomasApril MatsonJean-Luc Bilodeau