The Death Coast is an area of rough sea in the North Atlantic. Shipwreck hunter Jeff Mackinnon and his team have just 12 weeks to search the wrecks before the turbulent waters of the Death Coast make diving impossible.more
The Death Coast is an area of rough sea in the North Atlantic. Sh...More
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The Death Coast is an area of rough sea in the North Atlantic. Shipwreck hunter Jeff Mackinnon and his team have just 12 weeks to search the wrecks before the turbulent waters of the Death Coast make diving impossible.
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The Death Coast
The Death Coast is an area of rough sea in the North Atlantic. Shipwreck hunter Jeff Mackinnon and his team have just 12 weeks to search the wrecks before the turbulent waters of the Death Coast make diving impossible.