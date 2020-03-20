3 seasons available

ABC 20/20

TVPG • News, News Magazine • TV Series • 1998

20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.

20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.

Start watching ABC 20/20

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

3 seasons available (93 episodes)

3 seasons available

(93 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras

The Chameleon

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

Pandemic: What You Need to Know

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

Catch Me If You Can?

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

Outbreak: What You Need to Know

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

Last Seen Walking

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

Gone in a Flash

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

Broken Vows

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

Trapped

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2020)

The Hitman: From Pop to Prison

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Switched at Birth or Stolen?

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Undercover Girlfriend

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Growing up Buttafuoco

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Texas Love Triangle

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

The Wicked

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Over My Dead Body

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Fri, Oct 4, 2019

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

The Affair

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

A Family Affair

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

President Trump: 30 Hours

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Fri, Jun 14, 2019

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

The Final Act

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

One Night in Central Park

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Undercover Mother

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

The Last Defense

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Seed of Doubt

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Your Biggest Fan

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

The Woman in the Suitcase

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

The Secret in Her Eyes

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

My Mother's Sins

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

The Dropout

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

The Deadly Ride

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

My Father BTK

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

Unfaithfully Yours

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2019)

George H.W. Bush: Life Love Legacy

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Brave New Face

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Becoming Michelle: A First Lady's Journey With Robin Roberts

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

The Man Behind the Mask

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Murder in the Mansion

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

My Son Is Not a Monster

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Being Melania: The First Lady

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

The DNA Detective

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

What Really Killed Prince

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

The Real Rookies: A Special Edition of 20/20

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

From Classroom to Captive

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Shot in the Dark

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Abby Hernandez

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Thailand Miracle Boys

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

John McCain: Remembering a Maverick

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Jul 27, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

PANDAS

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Jul 13, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Triumph in Thailand

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Family Secrets

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Jun 15, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Jun 1, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

20/20 Presents Brian Ross Ankle Bracelets

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Lights, Camera, Summer!

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

The Royal Wedding: Legacy and Love

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, May 11, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, May 4, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

NXIVM

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

My Reality: A Hidden America

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

James Comey

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

US and Allies Launch Attacks on Syria

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Apr 6, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Toxic Love

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Mar 23, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Mar 16, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Secret Siblings

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Mystery at the Mansion

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Feb 23, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Feb 16, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Roseanne: The Return

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Lights, Camera, Romance!

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Feb 9, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Feb 2, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Jan 19, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Jan 12, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Jan 5, 2018

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2018)

Fri, Dec 15, 2017

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

A Killing on the Cape

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Lights, Camera, Christmas! Inside Holiday Movie Classics

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Fri, Nov 17, 2017

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Fri, Nov 10, 2017

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Diane Sawyer Investigates: ISIS in America

News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

27 Days Later: Mystery in Las Vegas

News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

The Killer Clown?

News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Shame & Scandal in Hollywood

News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Las Vegas: Heartbreak & Heroes

News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Justice For Holly

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Fri, Sep 22, 2017

TVPG • News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

The Murder of Dee Dee Jackson

News, News Magazine • Episode (2017)

Abandoned child becomes key to Bear Brook murders: Part 2

Barrel with human remains found in Bear Brook State Park launches mystery: Part 1

Police find 2 more bodies in 2nd barrel in Bear Brook State Park: Part 3

Communities across US take drastic measures to slow spread of coronavirus: Part 1

Europe on coronavirus lockdown: Part 3

How prepared are we to test for the novel coronavirus? Part 2

Kidnapping investigation leads police to first suspect, clue to another: Part 3

The night a marijuana dispensary owner was kidnapped, tortured and maimed: Part 1

Woman kidnapped with marijuana dispensary owner seeks help in Mojave Desert: Part 2

How US communities are reacting to coronavirus: Part 6

How virus hunters determine an outbreak’s origins: Part 4

On the front line of fighting the coronavirus: Part 8

Quarantined for coronavirus on the Diamond Princess: Part 2

Washington state nursing home’s coronavirus situation: Part 5

15-year-old Leah Freeman mysteriously vanishes from Oregon town: Part 2

Leah Freeman’s body found after 5 weeks, boyfriend comes under suspicion: Part 3

The last time anyone saw 15-year-old Leah Freeman: Part 1

How Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander met: Part 1

Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander’s relationship begins to unravel: Part 2

Travis Alexander’s friends say Jodi Arias was ‘scary’ and ‘obsessed’ with him: Part 3

Family searches for missing California couple, reaches out to yacht buyers: Part 2

Police think the Deleons may be the last people to see missing couple: Part 3

Retired California couple suspiciously disappears after selling dream yacht: Part 1

Investigators receive critical tip in Gregg Smart murder case: Part 4

Pamela Smart falls in love with man who’d be killed a year after wedding: Part 1

Pamela Smart found guilty in husband’s murder: Part 10

2 women who gave birth within days of each other go home with wrong babies: Part 1

Arlena Twigg dies after complications from heart surgery: Part 3

Twigg family learns daughter with heart problem isn’t biological child: Part 2

Mary Jo Buttafuoco is shot in the face by stranger at her front door: Part 2

Police arrest a 17-year-old girl in Mary Jo Buttafuoco’s shooting: Part 3

The Buttafuoco family seems to live an ‘ideal’ life until Mary Jo is shot: Part 1

Catt family turns to crime years after mom passes away: Part 2

The Catt family makes big mistakes in second robbery: Part 4

The Catt family robs its first bank, walking away with $70K: Part 3

Two men rob a bank at gunpoint in Katy, Texas: Part 1

'The perfect nanny' moves in after Michele MacNeill's death: Part 3

2 investigators uncover alarming facts about Dr. Martin MacNeill: Part 4

Michele MacNeill found dead in family home: Part 2

The MacNeills: A perfect family? Part 1

Daniel Wozniak suspected in Sam Herr's disappearance, Julie Kibuishi's murder, Part 4

Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr become close friends, then both go missing, Part 1

Julie Kibuishi is found dead in friend Sam Herr's apartment, Part 2

Teen using Sam Herr's ATM card points police to another person, Part 3

A night of impromptu partying ends in a college student's mysterious murder, Part 1

Investigators try to piece together who killed college student Mark Fisher, Part 2

Jailhouse informant testifies John Giuca confessed to being a part of murder, Part 4

Police make two arrests in college student's 2003 murder, Part 3

Army sergeant reunites with sister at final baseball game after 3 years away

Darlie Routier's case evokes memories of Susan Smith: Part 3

The Routiers seemed to be a perfect family - until murder of two boys: Part 1

Unraveling story of who murdered Darlie Routier's sons: Part 4

Donor-conceived woman launches search for sperm donor dad: Part 2

Texas woman discovers she was conceived from anonymous sperm donor: Part 1

Pam Dawber remembers 'My Sister Sam' co-star Rebecca Schaeffer

Rebecca Schaeffer gets her first big break on 'One Life to Live'

Rebecca Schaeffer's stalker snaps after her new role in movie

Tucson man develops dangerous obsession with Rebecca Schaeffer

A mystery woman is beaten and left for dead on the side of a Miami road: Part 1

Hotel where rape victim was staying hires private detective after she sues: Part 3

The private investigator gets a hunch in Inna Budnytska case: Part 4

Weeks turn into months as police try to figure out who attacked rape victim: Part 2

Janet Christiansen and Raven Abaroa's ill-fated marriage: Part 1

Raven Abaroa claims he discovers wife Janet Abaroa had been killed: Part 2

Raven Abaroa starts new life and finds new love in Utah: Part 3

Raven Abaroa's second wife alleges she suffered abuse at his hands: Part 4

Ad agency notices dramatic claims about Theranos technology: Part 5

Former Theranos employees claim toxic work culture: Part 3

Where ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes got her start: Part 1

Texas doctor found shot and stabbed to death in his own home

You May Also Like

Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2005)
Good Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Shark Tank
TVPG • Reality, Business & Finance • TV Series (2009)
America's Funniest Home Videos
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1981)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

3 seasons available (93 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial