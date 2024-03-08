12 seasons available (248 episodes)

ABC 20/20ABC 20/20

20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.more

20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker in...More

Starring: David MuirDeborah Roberts

TVPGNews MagazineTV Series1978
  • hd

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Episodes20/20: The After ShowExtrasDetails
20/20: The After ShowTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2026)
The Suitcase Murders - Trailer
Born to Kill - Trailer
Home Alone - Trailer
The Salem Strangler - Trailer
Mr. and Mrs. Murder - Trailer
The Trial of Lindsay Clancy - Trailer
Where Are You Jacob? - Trailer
Evil at the Door - Trailer
Murder Next Door - Trailer
Tracking Susana - Trailer
Death of a Showgirl - Trailer
One Last Call - Trailer
The Neighbor from Hell - Trailer
The Vanishing of Nancy Woodrum - Trailer
Murder at the U - Trailer
Yogurt Shop Murders - Trailer
The Au Pair, The Affair, and Murder - Trailer
Footprints in the Snow - Trailer
Her Last Note - Trailer
The Hunt for Mr Right - Trailer
Badass Detective - Trailer
Ride or Die - Trailer
Final Cut - Trailer
I’m Going to Get You - Trailer
The Murdaugh Family Murders - Trailer
Lost in the Night: Who Murdered Jessica Currin? - Trailer
Driven to Death - Trailer
Life on the Line - Trailer
21 Days to Murder - Trailer
First Comes Love Then Comes Murder - Trailer
Idaho Justice Caption - Trailer
They Know Everything - Trailer
Karen Read: The Verdict - Trailer
Road Map to Murder - Trailer
Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies - Trailer
Blood on the Door - Trailer
The Rose Petal Murder - Trailer
Dirty Little Secret - Trailer
You Left Me for Dead - Trailer
The Code Breakers – David Muir Reporting - Trailer
Mountain of Lies - Trailer
Gabby Petito: Her Parents Speak Out Caption - Trailer
Small Town Big Con - Trailer
File M for Murder - Trailer
Run, Run, Run - Trailer
Explosive Secrets - Trailer
The Lies Beneath - Trailer
The Last Text - Trailer
Forever Young: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? - Trailer
Meet the Other Me - Trailer
Fatal Disguise - Trailer
Her Last Halloween - Trailer
A Puzzling Murder - Trailer
The Menendez Brothers: Reversal of Fortune? - Trailer
Can I Prey First? - Trailer
Trailer: The Killer Down the Hall
Cold Blooded - Trailer
The Pointe of No Return - Trailer
Karen Read: The Perfect Storm - Trailer
To Have and to Hoax - Trailer
Follow the Fingerprints - Trailer
A Deadly Scream - Trailer
The Unkindest Cut - Trailer
Forever 17 - Trailer
The Hungryland Homicide - Trailer
Til Death do us Part - Trailer
How’d You Rather Die? - Trailer
Am I Next? - Trailer
Ruby Franke: From Momfluencer to Felon - Trailer
Highway Hunter - Trailer

About this Show

ABC 20/20

20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.

Starring: David MuirDeborah Roberts

TVPGNews MagazineTV Series1978
  • hd

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