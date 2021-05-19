Taking over the world has never felt farther away as the megalomaniacal super villain M.O.D.O.K. struggles to maintain control over his evil organization and his demanding family.more
Taking over the world has never felt farther away as the megaloma...More
Starring: Patton OswaltMelissa FumeroAimee Garcia
Creators: Jordan BlumPatton Oswalt
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Taking over the world has never felt farther away as the megalomaniacal super villain M.O.D.O.K. struggles to maintain control over his evil organization and his demanding family.
Starring: Patton OswaltMelissa FumeroAimee GarciaWendi McLendon-CoveyBen Schwartz
Creators: Jordan BlumPatton Oswalt
About this Show
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.
Taking over the world has never felt farther away as the megalomaniacal super villain M.O.D.O.K. struggles to maintain control over his evil organization and his demanding family.
Starring: Patton OswaltMelissa FumeroAimee GarciaWendi McLendon-CoveyBen Schwartz
Creators: Jordan BlumPatton Oswalt