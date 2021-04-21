Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.

Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Episode 1

If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.!

Super villain M.O.D.O.K. runs his evil organization AIM into the ground and is forced to sell it to the tech company GRUMBL. As the megalomaniacal M.O.D.O.K. struggles to regain control of AIM he risks losing something even more important… his family!
Episode 2

The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot!

In an effort win back his wife Jodie, M.O.D.O.K. takes her traveling through time to a concert they missed years ago. There they are attacked by a college-aged M.O.D.O.K. who steals their time machine and strands them in the past.
Episode 3

Beware What from Portal Comes!

M.O.D.O.K. drags along his kids, Melissa and Lou, to a GRUMBL leadership conference. Once there, he accidentally unleashes a hedonistic alien menace on the conference while trying to prove his leadership skills to his bosses and children.
Episode 4

If Saturday Be... For The Boys!

M.O.D.O.K. is turned away by his world conquering peers and forced to slum it with some blue-collar street villains. He intends to use them for his own gains, but a wild night out on the town leads M.O.D.O.K. to something more valuable: adult friendship?
Episode 5

If Bureaucracy Be... Thy Death!

M.O.D.O.K. and Monica reluctantly team up to overthrow GRUMBL's control of AIM. Their “complicated” history threatens their mutual goals as they work through their grievances the only way they know how… a mad-scientist fight!
Episode 6

Tales from the Great Bar Mitzvah War!

M.O.D.O.K. struggles to “normalize” his weird son Lou’s bar mitzvah planning. Lou flees to Asgard where he and M.O.D.O.K. find themselves on opposing sides of a mythological war that threatens to split the realm in two.
Episode 7

This Man... This Makeover!

Jodie's celebrity is on the rise and she begins to date the superhero Wonder Man. At Jodie’s book release party, M.O.D.O.K. tries to win her back by provoking Wonder Man into attacking him. The debacle leads to unexpected repercussions.
Episode 8

O, Were Blood Thicker Than Robot Juice!

The time travelling Young M.O.D.O.K. finally exacts his revenge by kidnapping the family and pitting them against each other in a twisted family therapy / battle to the death.
Episode 9

What Menace Doth the Mailman Deliver!

M.O.D.O.K. suddenly returns to AIM as a model employee, throwing off everyone at the organization. Austin attempts to reveal to M.O.D.O.K. the terrifying truth about GRUMBL, while Gary and Monica conspire to find out what M.O.D.O.K. is planning.
Episode 10

Days of Future M.O.D.O.K.s!

The family reunites for Lou’s bar mitzvah but the surprise return of a villain threatens M.O.D.O.K.’s past, present and future in the show’s season finale.

About this Show

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.

Taking over the world has never felt farther away as the megalomaniacal super villain M.O.D.O.K. struggles to maintain control over his evil organization and his demanding family.

Starring: Patton OswaltMelissa FumeroAimee GarciaWendi McLendon-CoveyBen Schwartz

Creators: Jordan BlumPatton Oswalt

TVMAComedyAnimationAdult AnimationScience FictionTV Series2021

