Comedy series set in Seattle, WA, which chronicles the lives of an eloquently pompous radio show host Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), his brazen radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), his competitive, high-brow brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), their crotchety father Martin (John Mahoney) and his quirky live-in nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves).more
Comedy series set in Seattle, WA, which chronicles the lives of a...More
Starring: Kelsey GrammerJohn MahoneyJane Leeves
Creators: David AngellPeter CaseyDavid Lee
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Comedy series set in Seattle, WA, which chronicles the lives of an eloquently pompous radio show host Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), his brazen radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), his competitive, high-brow brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), their crotchety father Martin (John Mahoney) and his quirky live-in nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves).
About this Show
Frasier (1993)
Comedy series set in Seattle, WA, which chronicles the lives of an eloquently pompous radio show host Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), his brazen radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), his competitive, high-brow brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), their crotchety father Martin (John Mahoney) and his quirky live-in nurse Daphne (Jane Leeves).