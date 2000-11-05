The X-Files

11 seasons available (217 episodes)

The X-FilesThe X-Files

The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.more

The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in t...More

Starring: Gillian AndersonDavid DuchovnyMitch Pileggi

TV14ThrillerDramaAliensScience FictionCops & DetectivesHorrorSupernaturalTV Series1993
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesBest Of Aliens & UFOsBest Of Paranormal & SupernaturalBest Of Monsters-of-the-WeekExtrasDetails
PilotTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1993)
IceTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1993)
The Erlenmeyer FlaskTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1994)
Duane BarryTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1994)
Jose Chung from Outer SpaceTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1996)
Memento MoriTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1997)
Small PotatoesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1997)
Dreamland, Part 1TV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1998)
Dreamland, Part 2TV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1998)
RequiemTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2000)
The Lost Art of Forehead SweatTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2018)
Beyond the SeaTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1994)
ShadowsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1993)
Excelsis DeiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1994)
ElegyTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1997)
ChingaTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1998)
TriangleTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1998)
How the Ghosts Stole ChristmasTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1998)
Sein Und ZeitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2000)
ClosureTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2000)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2001)
SqueezeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1993)
ToomsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1994)
The HostTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1994)
QuagmireTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1996)
HomeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1996)
DetourTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1997)
The Post-Modern PrometheusTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1997)
Bad BloodTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1998)
Folie a DeuxTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1998)
ArcadiaTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1999)
X-CopsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2000)
RoadrunnersTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2000)
InvocationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2000)
Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-MonsterTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2016)
Top 5 Scully Moments
An End That Must Be Faced
Scully & Mulder Check In To A New Case
Mulder Talks With A Mother
Davey Fights In The War
A Hunter Is Spooked In The Forest
Mulder & Scully Meet Davey
Walter Meets Davey
The Mystery Surrounding William
Best of Agent Mulder

About this Show

The X-Files

The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.

Starring: Gillian AndersonDavid DuchovnyMitch Pileggi

TV14ThrillerDramaAliensScience FictionCops & DetectivesHorrorSupernaturalTV Series1993
  • 5.1
  • hd

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