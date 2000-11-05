The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.more
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in t...More
Starring: Gillian AndersonDavid DuchovnyMitch Pileggi
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The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Starring: Gillian AndersonDavid DuchovnyMitch Pileggi
About this Show
The X-Files
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Starring: Gillian AndersonDavid DuchovnyMitch Pileggi