Inuyasha - The Final Act

Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the half-demon Inuyasha and modern schoolgirl Kagome have never faced an enemy more dead...more
Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the half-demon Inuyasha and modern schoolgirl Kagome have never faced an enemy more dead...more
Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the half-demon Inuyasha and modern schoolgirl Kagome have never faced an enemy more deadly or more cunning than the demon mastermind Naraku. With the Shikon Jewel nearly whole, the race to collect the remaining shards intensifies and a battle of epic proportions is brewing on the horizon!
1 season available (52 episodes)
1 season available
(52 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month