Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the half-demon Inuyasha and modern schoolgirl Kagome have never faced an enemy more deadly or more cunning than the demon mastermind Naraku. With the Shikon Jewel nearly whole, the race to collect the remaining shards intensifies and a battle of epic proportions is brewing on the horizon!more
Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the...More
Starring: Kelly SheridanRichard Ian CoxJillian Michaels
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Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the half-demon Inuyasha and modern schoolgirl Kagome have never faced an enemy more deadly or more cunning than the demon mastermind Naraku. With the Shikon Jewel nearly whole, the race to collect the remaining shards intensifies and a battle of epic proportions is brewing on the horizon!
Starring: Kelly SheridanRichard Ian CoxJillian MichaelsKirby MorrowKira Tozer
About this Show
Inuyasha - The Final Act
Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the half-demon Inuyasha and modern schoolgirl Kagome have never faced an enemy more deadly or more cunning than the demon mastermind Naraku. With the Shikon Jewel nearly whole, the race to collect the remaining shards intensifies and a battle of epic proportions is brewing on the horizon!
Starring: Kelly SheridanRichard Ian CoxJillian MichaelsKirby MorrowKira Tozer