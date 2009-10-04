1 season available

Inuyasha - The Final Act

TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy, Animation, Anime, International • TV Series • 2009

Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the half-demon Inuyasha and modern schoolgirl Kagome have never faced an enemy more dead...more

Throughout their quest to restore the shattered Shikon Jewel, the half-demon Inuyasha and modern schoolgirl Kagome have never faced an enemy more dead...more

1 season available (52 episodes)

1 season available

(52 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Naraku’s Heart

Hakudoshi is scheming to take Naraku’s place. He steals Kagome’s Shikon Jewel shards and entices Kagura to betray Naraku.
Episode 2

(Dub) Kagura’s Wind

Upon healing her wounds inflicted by Midoriko’s dead souls at the direction of Naraku, Kikyo runs into Inuyasha again and reveals the secret to destroying Naraku.
Episode 3

(Dub) Meido Zangetsuha

It is the day of the annual Fox Demon Promotion Exam. Miroku and his friends get stuck taking the tests. Shippo makes fun of Inuyasha and climbs in rank.
Episode 4

(Dub) Dragon-Scaled Tetsusaiga

The swordsmith Toshu forged a demon-blade using one of Ryujin’s scales, and the Dakki was born. Every time Inuyasha tries to attack, he is undermined by demonic energy.
Episode 5

(Dub) The Great Holy Demon Spirit’s Test

The Tetsusaiga has attained the power of the dragon scales. In order to be able to quickly use the demonic power well, Inuyasha has no choice but to go through training.
Episode 6

(Dub) The End of Moryomaru

Inuyasha and Koga arrive at the scene of Moryomaru and Naraku’s fight. But Moryomaru, who wants his Shikon shards, catches Koga.
Episode 7

(Dub) Mausoleum of Mount Azusa

Kikyo has been contaminated by Naraku’s spider web. In order to save her, Inuyasha and Kagome need the bowstring kept in Mount Azusa’s mausoleum.
Episode 8

(Sub) Among the Twinkling Stars

Kikyo tries to purify Naraku and his Shikon shards. She also tries to purify Midoriko’s will that controls the shards in Koga’s legs.
Episode 9

(Dub) Sesshomaru in the Underworld

Sesshomaru asks his mother how he can expand Tenseiga’s Meido, the Path to the Underworld. In response, his mother uses the Meido stone that Sesshomaru’s father gave her.
Episode 10

(Dub) Flowers Drenched in Sadness

The Flower Prince is a demon that feasts on saddened or anguished hearts. Dazzled by the flower’s fragrance, Inuyasha is entangled in a fake dream.
Episode 11

(Dub) Kanna’s Gravestone

The Mirror Demon steals Tetsusaiga’s demonic energy. Inuyasha counterattacks, despite enduring some fierce blows, but all of his attacks aimed at the Mirror Demon end up being taken by Kanna.
Episode 12

(Dub) Sango's Feelings, Miroku's Resolve

In order to defeat the demons, Sango coats Hiraikotsu with poison. To cleanse it of the poison, the Master of Potions says she must defeat the demon inside the jug.
Episode 13

(Dub) A Complete Meido

Shishinki, the Ogre of Death, appears before Sesshomaru, telling him that Inuyasha and Sesshomaru’s father stole his Meido Zangetsuha in a battle.
Episode 14

(Dub) In Pursuit of Naraku

Sesshomaru is enraged when he learns the secret behind Tenseiga. Totosai tries to persuade Sesshomaru that he will surpass his father once he is able to abandon his attachment to the sword as well as his hatred of Inuyasha.
Episode 15

(Dub) True Heir

Sesshomaru steals Tetsusaiga’s power with Tenseiga, empowered by Kanna’s memento, a fragment of the Mirror Demon.
Episode 16

(Sub) Hitomiko’s Barrier

The priestess Hitomiko lost her life at Naraku’s hands. But she comes back to life and locks Kagome within a barrier. Then, the true spiritual power of Mount Azusa’s bow reveals itself!
Episode 17

(Sub) Magatsuhi's Evil Will

Inuyasha and Kaede try to find out what is sealing off Kagome’s powers.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Day of Days

Kohaku remains unconscious after being stared down by Magatsuhi, the evil will. Kagome is worried, but she has to buckle down and study for her entrance exams…
Episode 19

(Sub) Kohaku’s Shard

Sesshomaru chases after the evil will, Magatsuhi. But it’s only part of a trap set up by Byakuya of the Dreams. Magatsuhi finds Kohaku lying unconscious, and he tries to deliver his Shikon shard to Naraku.
Episode 20

(Dub) When the Jewel Is Whole

Naraku is after the last Shikon shard, and he takes Kagome hostage.
Episode 21

(Dub) Inside Naraku

Kagome graduates from middle school and returns to the feudal era. Shippo and Kohaku stay at Kaede’s village, while the rest of the gang heads out to battle Naraku.
Episode 22

(Dub) Naraku: Trap of Darkness

Inuyasha’s heart is devoured by the Shikon Jewel’s poison, and he turns into his demon form. He hurts Kagome, and the darkness in his heart takes control of him.
Episode 23

(Dub) Naraku: Trap of Light

Kagome’s spiritual powers are restored, and divine light is revived in Naraku’s Shikon Jewel. However, Naraku uses this as a decoy to lure Sango into his trap.
Episode 24

(Sub) Naraku’s Uncertain Wish

Naraku has been living as a demon despite having a human heart. While fighting him, Kagome asks about his true wish.
Episode 25

(Dub) Thoughts Fall Short

Naraku heads for the Bone Eater’s Well and vanishes! Before disappearing, Naraku makes his last wish for Kagome, injured at the hands of Byakuya, to be swallowed into Meido, the Path to the Underworld.
Episode 26

(Dub) Toward Tomorrow

When the last person to obtain the Shikon Jewel makes the one correct wish, the jewel will be purified and disappear entirely from this world.
