Justified

TVMA • Action, Drama, Crime, Adventure • TV Series • 2010

Based on Elmore Leonard's novella "Fire in the Hole," Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Gi...more

Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Gi...more

Episodes
Season123456
Episode 1

Fate's Right Hand

Unaware that Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) is using Ava (Joelle Carter) as an informant, Boyd (Walton Goggins) sets a daring bank heist in motion.
Episode 2

Cash Game

The contents of a stolen safe deposit box lead both Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and Boyd (Walton Goggins) to a chain of mysterious real estate deals being pursued by a stranger to Harlan. Ava (Joelle Carter) worries she’ll be exposed as an informant.
Episode 3

Noblesse Oblige

With Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) under pressure to get information from Ava (Joelle Carter), Boyd (Walton Goggins) learns who’s really behind the efforts to buy up land in Harlan.
Episode 4

The Trash and the Snake

Ava (Joelle Carter) risks being exposed when she lands in the middle of a plan devised by Boyd (Walton Goggins) to take down the kingpin whose shady real estate deals in Harlan are just the first step in a bigger plan.
Episode 5

Sounding

As Ava (Joelle Carter) goes on the run to keep from being identified as an informant, Boyd (Walton Goggins) embarks on a risky plan to bring down Markham (guest star Sam Elliott) and his pot farming plans.
Episode 6

Alive Day

As Boyd (Walton Goggins) unleashes his plan to drive Markham (guest star Sam Elliott) out of Harlan and an accidental murder places Ty Walker (guest star Garret Dillahunt) in the hot seat, Ava (Joelle Carter) faces being exposed as an informant.
Episode 7

The Hunt

As Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) opts out of looking for the fugitive Ty Walker (guest star Garret Dillahunt) to spend time with Winona (Natalie Zea) and their baby,
Episode 8

Dark As a Dungeon

The Walker (guest star Garret Dillahunt) manhunt makes unlikely allies of Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and Markham (guest star Sam Elliott). Boyd (Walton Goggins) redoubles his efforts to steal Markham’s millions.
Episode 9

Burned

As doubts about whether Ava (Joelle Carter) is truly loyal lead Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) to recruit another informant, Boyd (Walton Goggins) launches his robbery plan as a new player stakes her claim to Harlan’s future.
Episode 10

Trust

As Boyd (Walton Goggins) looks to get the money he needs to leave Harlan for good, Ava (Joelle Carter) offers Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) one last chance to put him behind bars.
Episode 11

Fugitive Number One

As Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) sets out to track down Ava (Joelle Carter), an injured Boyd (Walton Goggins) unleashes his own plan to find her and the $10 million she stole.
Episode 12

Collateral

As they both go on the run to look for Ava (Joelle Carter) – and each other – Boyd (Walton Goggins) and Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) near their inevitable showdown.
Episode 13

The Promise

As Ava (Joelle Carter) is pursued by Markham (Sam Elliott) and his crew, Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and Boyd (Walton Goggins) head for their final showdown.

