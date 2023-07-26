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My Strange Arrest
Evil Lives Here
HIP - High Intellectual Potential (Eng Dub)
90 Day Fiancé
R.J. Decker
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Newly Added TV
My Strange Arrest
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Evil Lives Here
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2016)
HIP - High Intellectual Potential (Eng Dub)
TVMA • International, Crime • TV Series (2023)
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
R.J. Decker
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Agatha Christie's Parners in Crime
TVPG • Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Get Real House Live
TVMA • Celebrity and Gossip, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
The Murder Tapes
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story
TVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Say Yes to the Dress
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer
TV14 • Lifestyle • TV Series (2026)
Extreme Catch
Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Black Ops
International, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: Hated on the Hills: Spencer Pratt Rewritten
Celebrity and Gossip, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
NearlyParents
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Malpractice
Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
Dolores Huerta: Her Words, Her Movement
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (2026)
On The Red Carpet Presents: 'HOPPERS'
Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2026)
The Greatest Average American
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Pretty Cure
TVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
MythBusters
TV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Sweet Empire: Winter Wars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Watching You
Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Mysteries at the Museum
TVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2010)
Engineering Europe
Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Kennedy
TV14 • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
A Killer Among Friends
TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Wonder Man
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition
TVPG • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
The Incredible Dr. Pol
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
4x20: Quick Hits
TVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Paradise
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio Murders
Not Rated • Crime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)
TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
Obsession: Dark Desires
TV14 • Crime • TV Series (2014)
Topper Guild Creator Essentials
Teen, Reality • TV Series
La Mesías
TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
America's Next Top Model
TV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
IMPACT x Nightline: Edge of Death: Three Ways to Kill
Crime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
90 Day: Hunt for Love
TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: Looksmaxxed
News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Crime Beat
TV14 • Crime • TV Series (2020)
Shoresy
TVMA • Hockey, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
Save My Skin
TV14 • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Made in Chelsea
TV14 • British, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Jujutsu Kaisen
TV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
Married at First Sight
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Family Guy
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
TV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Incas: The Rise and Fall
TV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Bakers vs. Fakers
TVPG • Competition, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Jeopardy!
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
My Reality: The American Dream
Not Rated • News • TV Series (2026)
Love Overboard
TVMA • Reality and Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Wildlife Rehab
Documentaries, Biography • TV Series
Love & Neo-Soul: Honoring the Legacy of D'Angelo
Not Rated • Music, News • TV Series (2026)
MasterChef
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
In Your Radiant Season
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series
GLAAD Media Awards
LGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
IMPACT x Nightline: The Prince, The Predator & The Arrest
Not Rated • News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Rooster Fighter en Español
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
TV14 • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2026)
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Inside the CIA: Secrets & Spies
History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Jack & Bobby
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Lost Treasures of the Bible: Secrets of Faith
Documentaries, Biography • TV Series
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch
TV14 • Reality, Horror • TV Series (2021)
The Eighth Family (Eng Dub)
International, Comedy • TV Series (2025)