My Strange Arrest
My Strange Arrest
Evil Lives Here
Evil Lives Here
HIP - High Intellectual Potential (Eng Dub)
HIP - High Intellectual Potential (Eng Dub)
90 Day Fiancé
90 Day Fiancé
R.J. Decker
R.J. Decker

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Newly Added TV
My Strange ArrestTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Evil Lives HereTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2016)
HIP - High Intellectual Potential (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Crime • TV Series (2023)
90 Day FiancéTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
R.J. DeckerTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Agatha Christie's Parners in CrimeTVPG • Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Get Real House LiveTVMA • Celebrity and Gossip, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
The Murder TapesTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror StoryTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Say Yes to the DressTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
That Thrifting Show with Lara SpencerTV14 • Lifestyle • TV Series (2026)
Extreme CatchDocumentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Black OpsInternational, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: Hated on the Hills: Spencer Pratt Rewritten Celebrity and Gossip, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
NearlyParentsTVMA • Talk & Interview, Reality • TV Series (2025)
MalpracticeDrama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
Dolores Huerta: Her Words, Her MovementTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2026)
On The Red Carpet Presents: 'HOPPERS'Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2026)
The Greatest Average AmericanTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2026)
Pretty CureTVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
MythBustersTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Sweet Empire: Winter WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Watching YouThriller, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Mysteries at the MuseumTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2010)
Engineering EuropeDocumentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
KennedyTV14 • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
A Killer Among FriendsTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained EditionTVPG • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
4x20: Quick HitsTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio MurdersNot Rated • Crime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
Obsession: Dark DesiresTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2014)
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
La MesíasTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
IMPACT x Nightline: Edge of Death: Three Ways to KillCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
90 Day: Hunt for LoveTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: LooksmaxxedNews Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Crime BeatTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2020)
ShoresyTVMA • Hockey, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
Save My SkinTV14 • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Made in ChelseaTV14 • British, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Jujutsu KaisenTV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Beyond Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still UnfairTV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Incas: The Rise and FallTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Bakers vs. FakersTVPG • Competition, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Jeopardy!TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
My Reality: The American DreamNot Rated • News • TV Series (2026)
Love OverboardTVMA • Reality and Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Wildlife RehabDocumentaries, Biography • TV Series
Love & Neo-Soul: Honoring the Legacy of D'AngeloNot Rated • Music, News • TV Series (2026)
MasterChefTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
In Your Radiant SeasonTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series
GLAAD Media AwardsLGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
IMPACT x Nightline: The Prince, The Predator & The ArrestNot Rated • News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Rooster Fighter en EspañolTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series
Bear Grylls Is Running WildTV14 • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2026)
Naked and AfraidTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Inside the CIA: Secrets & SpiesHistory, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Jack & BobbyTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Lost Treasures of the Bible: Secrets of FaithDocumentaries, Biography • TV Series
Mystery at Blind Frog RanchTV14 • Reality, Horror • TV Series (2021)
The Eighth Family (Eng Dub)International, Comedy • TV Series (2025)