3 seasons available (42 episodes)

Body of ProofBody of Proof

Dr. Megan Hunt (Dana Delany) was in a class of her own, a brilliant neurosurgeon at the top of her game. Her world is turned upside down when a devastating car accident puts an end to her time in the operating room. Megan resumes her career as a medical examiner determined to solve the puzzle of who or what killed the victims. Megan’s instincts are sharp, but she’s developed a reputation for graying the lines of where her job ends and where the police department’s begins. It turns out her career isn’t the only thing that will need to be rebuilt; Megan’s family has taken a backseat to her ambition, and now she’ll discover there’s a lot of work to do when it comes to dissecting her relationships with the living.more

Dr. Megan Hunt (Dana Delany) was in a class of her own, a brillia...More

Starring: Dana DelanyJeri RyanMark Valley

TV14MedicalDramaCrimeLegalCops & DetectivesTV Series2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Body of Proof

Dr. Megan Hunt (Dana Delany) was in a class of her own, a brilliant neurosurgeon at the top of her game. Her world is turned upside down when a devastating car accident puts an end to her time in the operating room. Megan resumes her career as a medical examiner determined to solve the puzzle of who or what killed the victims. Megan’s instincts are sharp, but she’s developed a reputation for graying the lines of where her job ends and where the police department’s begins. It turns out her career isn’t the only thing that will need to be rebuilt; Megan’s family has taken a backseat to her ambition, and now she’ll discover there’s a lot of work to do when it comes to dissecting her relationships with the living.

Starring: Dana DelanyJeri RyanMark ValleyGeoffrey ArendWindell D. Middlebrooks

TV14MedicalDramaCrimeLegalCops & DetectivesTV Series2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

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