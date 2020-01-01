Our Privacy Policy includes additional information about our data practices. You can learn more about the categories of personal information we collect from or about you and the categories of sources from which we collect this information in Section 2 (“Information We Collect” ), the business or commercial purposes for collecting this information in Section 3 (“Use of Information We Collect” ), and the categories of third parties with whom we have shared personal information for a business purpose in Section 4 (“Sharing Information with Others” ).

Right to Know. You have the right to request that we disclose to you the categories and specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you as well as information about how we collect, use, disclose, and “sell” personal information.

Right to Delete. You have the right to request the deletion of personal information that we collect or maintain about you and your account. Please note that requesting deletion will require the cancellation and deletion of your account which, upon completion, cannot be undone.

Right to Opt Out of “Sale”. Hulu may disclose certain information about you if you are a registered user of the Hulu services for purposes that may be considered a “sale” under the CCPA. For example, we may disclose information to advertising partners, advertising technology companies, and companies that perform advertising-related services in order to provide you with more relevant advertising tailored to your interests on the Hulu services. This information may include identifiers such as your IP address, advertising identifiers, your email address (in a de-identified or hashed form), age and gender, your internet or other electronic network information such as your interaction with an ad, and geolocation data. We may also disclose to our content programmers information about you, which may help personalize your experience and the content and ads you see on Hulu as well as other platforms and services, as further described in our Privacy Policy. To learn more, including about your opt-out choices, please click here.