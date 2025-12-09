Kevin Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ's birth, offering an inspiring way to experience the true meaning of Christmas.more
Kevin Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journ...More
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Kevin Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ's birth, offering an inspiring way to experience the true meaning of Christmas.
About this Show
Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
Kevin Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ's birth, offering an inspiring way to experience the true meaning of Christmas.