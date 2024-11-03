The Advocates tells inspirational stories, celebrates people making a difference, and finds solutions. Features celebrity interviews, impactful investigations, and lifestyle reports about money matters, trends, health, animals, the environment, and more.more
The Advocates tells inspirational stories, celebrates people maki...More
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The Advocates tells inspirational stories, celebrates people making a difference, and finds solutions. Features celebrity interviews, impactful investigations, and lifestyle reports about money matters, trends, health, animals, the environment, and more.
About this Show
The Advocates with Sonia Baghdady
The Advocates tells inspirational stories, celebrates people making a difference, and finds solutions. Features celebrity interviews, impactful investigations, and lifestyle reports about money matters, trends, health, animals, the environment, and more.