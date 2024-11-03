2 seasons available (13 episodes)

The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyThe Advocates with Sonia Baghdady

The Advocates tells inspirational stories, celebrates people making a difference, and finds solutions. Features celebrity interviews, impactful investigations, and lifestyle reports about money matters, trends, health, animals, the environment, and more.more

The Advocates tells inspirational stories, celebrates people maki...More

Starring: Sonia Baghdady

TVPGLGBTQ+Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2024
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

The Advocates with Sonia Baghdady

The Advocates tells inspirational stories, celebrates people making a difference, and finds solutions. Features celebrity interviews, impactful investigations, and lifestyle reports about money matters, trends, health, animals, the environment, and more.

Starring: Sonia Baghdady

TVPGLGBTQ+Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2024
  • hd

You May Also Like

Filthy FortunesTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Life or Death: The NegotiatorsTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2025)
Hunting Mr Nice: How to Catch a Cartel KingpinNot Rated • Docuseries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Ozark LawTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Miley Cyrus: Something BeautifulTV14 • Music • Movie (2025)
Out100 Special 2025LGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2025)
Out100Talk & Interview, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2021)
Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of KidfluencersTV14 • Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Out100 Special 2024LGBTQ+, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
Lie Detector: Truth or DeceptionTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2025)
Missing Presumed DeadCrime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Trophy Wife: Murder on SafariTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
The World According to Allee WillisNot Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Becoming BorderlessLifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Alt HomeHome & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.