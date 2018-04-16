Hollywood icon Natalie Wood vanished from a yacht on a cold November evening in 1981. Despite several unanswered questions, it is deemed as an accidental death. Years later, Natalie's sister and a member of the search party recall the fateful evening.more
Hollywood icon Natalie Wood vanished from a yacht on a cold Novem...More
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Hollywood icon Natalie Wood vanished from a yacht on a cold November evening in 1981. Despite several unanswered questions, it is deemed as an accidental death. Years later, Natalie's sister and a member of the search party recall the fateful evening.
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Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
Hollywood icon Natalie Wood vanished from a yacht on a cold November evening in 1981. Despite several unanswered questions, it is deemed as an accidental death. Years later, Natalie's sister and a member of the search party recall the fateful evening.