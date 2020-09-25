A cut-out satire for the post-truth world. Sure, world leaders are into nuclear war, but how does your roommate feel? So, your husband thinks Virtual Reality helmets for newborns are a good idea? Wait, is that angry mob outside burning an effigy of you? Presented by Cake on FX.more
A cut-out satire for the post-truth world. Sure, world leaders ar...More
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A cut-out satire for the post-truth world. Sure, world leaders are into nuclear war, but how does your roommate feel? So, your husband thinks Virtual Reality helmets for newborns are a good idea? Wait, is that angry mob outside burning an effigy of you? Presented by Cake on FX.
About this Show
Psychotown
A cut-out satire for the post-truth world. Sure, world leaders are into nuclear war, but how does your roommate feel? So, your husband thinks Virtual Reality helmets for newborns are a good idea? Wait, is that angry mob outside burning an effigy of you? Presented by Cake on FX.