Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Deli BoysDeli Boys

When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.more

When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair...More

Starring: Asif AliSaagar ShaikhPoorna Jagannathan

TVMACrimeSatireActionCops & DetectivesComedyTV Series2025

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Deli Boys - Teaser

Deli Boys - Trailer

About this Show

Deli Boys

When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

Starring: Asif AliSaagar ShaikhPoorna JagannathanAlfie FullerBrian George

TVMACrimeSatireActionCops & DetectivesComedyTV Series2025

You May Also Like

Run the BurbsTV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Miguel Wants to FightTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2023)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Quiz LadyR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Vacation Friends 2R • Action and Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2023)
English TeacherTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Going DutchTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
Chris Distefano: It's Just UnfortunateTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial KillerCrime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Wicked Game: Devil in the DesertCrime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Seoul BustersInternational, Korean • TV Series (2024)
Self RelianceR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.