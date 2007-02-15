Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops 15-second Trailer
Naruto Shippuden

TV14 • Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, International, Anime • TV Series • 2007

The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the vi...more

The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village.

9 seasons available (640 episodes)

Episode 451

(Sub) Itachi's Story - Light and Darkness: Birth and Death

The shinobi under Madara’s Infinite Tsukuyomi continue to slumber and have pleasant dreams. Meanwhile, Naruto and the others have escaped the genjutsu, thanks to Sasuke’s protective Susano’o. As Sasuke starts remembering the death of Itachi, his Sharingan starts to resonate and show him the truth that Itachi never spoke a word of.
Episode 452

(Sub) Itachi's Story - Light and Darkness: the Genius

Having experienced the Great Ninja War as a young child, Itachi constantly questions the meaning the life and death, distancing him from other children his age. Soon after entering the Academy, Itachi exhibits his genius and finds himself at the top of his class.
Episode 453

(Sub) Itachi's Story - Light and Darkness: The Pain of Living

Upon graduating from the Academy, Itachi becomes a genin and joins a team that includes Tenma, Shinko, and their Jonin Leader, Minazuki Sensei. They accept a mission from Granny Cat to look for a missing feline who's a skilled Ninja Cat!
Episode 454

(Sub) Itachi's Story - Light and Darkness: Shisui's Request

Itachi accompanies his friend Shisui on a three-part training exercise. The two come across a battle between the Hokage’s ANBU and the Foundation. Itachi is confused by their motives and can't discern which side is right or wrong. But Shisui is unwavering in his determination to stop the fighting.
Episode 455

(Sub) Itachi's Story - Light and Darkness: Moonlit Night

Itachi joins the ANBU and is quickly promoted to captain. But he must report directly to Danzo, and is placed as a double agent to observe the Uchiha clan, who are in the midst of planning a coup d’état. With dissatisfaction rising within the clan, the Uchiha ultimately decide to carry out their revolt, and the fateful night approaches.
Episode 456

(Sub) Itachi's Story - Light and Darkness: the Darkness of the Akatsuki

Itachi becomes a rogue ninja and joins the Akatsuki. He is welcomed and introduced by Pain and Orochimaru as the ex-Leaf ANBU and the man who massacred his entire clan. Itachi is paired up with a man named Juzo, and their first job together is to fulfill an assassination request in the Land of Water.
Episode 457

(Sub) Itachi's Story - Light and Darkness: Partner

Itachi is partnered with Kisame and begins his missions as a member of the Akatsuki. The duo succeeds in recruiting Deidara, so Pain assigns the newly formed team of Deidara and Sasori to hunt down the deserter Orochimaru. Meanwhile, intel comes in about an immortal killer, so Itachi, Konan and Kakuzu head out to the Land of Steam.
Episode 458

(Sub) Itachi's Story - Light and Darkness: Truth

Itachi confronts Sasuke, who for years bore the shame and anger that Itachi brought upon their clan. The truth behind Itachi’s story comes to light. Back on the battlefield of the Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto and the others fight Madara, and just as he is declaring his victory, something unexpected occurs...
Episode 459

(Sub) She of the Beginning

Kaguya Otsutsuki suddenly emerges from Madara’s body. She is the mother of Hagoromo, the Sage of the Six Paths who entrusted his powers to Naruto and Sasuke. Kaguya’s power is immense and instantly sends Naruto and Sasuke to an alternate dimension. Naruto and Sasuke are the only ones who can seal away Kaguya, but they can’t find a jutsu that works against her!
Episode 460

(Sub) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki suddenly descends from the heavens as the people of the Land of Sou look on in surprise and suspicion. But their king, Tenji, is enthralled by her and takes her for his concubine. In this age of endless war, Kaguya wishes for nothing but peace. But as the self-proclaimed protector of the Divine Tree, she soon finds herself engulfed by the tides of chaos and war.
Episode 461

(Sub) Hagoromo and Hamura

Near the Divine Tree is an area known as the Peak of Demise. No one is allowed to go near it, except those chosen by Kaguya to undergo a ritual she has established. Gamamaru, a Sage Toad, says the truth lies beyond the peak—those words stir Hagoromo’s curiosity, and he decides to head out to investigate.
Episode 462

(Sub) A Fabricated Past

Kaguya is furious that Hagoromo has broken the law. Hagoromo finds out what Kaguya did in the past and makes up his mind to fight her. Knowing nothing about her, Hagoromo cannot trust her—he wonders if the love and the despair she experienced are the sole cause of her anger. Unable to reach an understanding, mother and sons begin their long, sad battle.
Episode 463

(Sub) The No. 1 Most Unpredictable Ninja

Black Zetsu reveals that he masterminded and influenced all the events from the end of Ashura and Indra's era to the current Fourth Great Ninja War.
Episode 464

(Sub) Ninshu: The Ninja Creed

Hagoromo recounts the tale of how he founded Ninshu, the Ninja Creed, and about the lives of Ashura and Indra.
Episode 465

(Sub) Ashura and Indra

Hagoromo's two sons, Ashura and Indra, share a happy childhood, training and playing together. Indra is naturally gifted with great talent, and at a tender age is nicknamed the “genius of Ninshu.” On the other hand, Ashura has no aptitude for Ninshu. Still, the two boys are very close. But Hagoromo is unaware of the malevolent power stirring in the shadows…
Episode 466

(Sub) The Tumultuous Journey

Hagoromo sends the brothers to two battle-scarred regions left untouched since the fight with Ten Tails. He then announces that he will choose his successor depending on the outcome of their missions.
Episode 467

(Sub) Ashura's Decision

Ashura sets out on a journey, intending never to return. He ends up in a village where the people suffer from a mysterious illness.
Episode 468

(Sub) The Successor

Everyone believes that Indra is the best choice to be Hagomoro's successor, and the sage's indecision begins to cause anxiety among his followers. Finally, Ashura returns home, and Hagoromo reveals who he has chosen.
Episode 469

(Sub) A Special Mission

Finally, the truth will be revealed... Do not miss the unveiling of the legend.
Episode 470

(Sub) Connecting Thoughts

Before Naruto and Sasuke can attempt to seal Kaguya away, she transports Sasuke into a different Time-Space. Obito realizes that Kaguya’s ability to travel through Time-Space is similar to Kakashi’s and his own Visual Prowess. Obito and Sakura team up and begin the search for Sasuke.
Episode 471

(Sub) The Two of Them...Always

Fearing that he will once again break a promise, Obito uses the last of his power to bring Sasuke and Sakura back, but the thought of his inability to protect Rin nags at him as he loses consciousness.
Episode 472

(Sub) You Better...

Recalling the time when he shared Naruto’s desire to become Hokage, Obito opens up to Naruto about his dreams.
Episode 473

(Sub) The Sharingan Revived

Chakra—whose energy connects this world to those beyond—allows Obito to leave Rin's side for a moment and appear in Kakashi’s inner psyche. Obito gives him his Magekyo Sharingan and leaves with a parting wish that Kakashi become the Sixth Hokage.
Episode 474

(Sub) Congratulations

Team 7 joins forces and succeeds in sealing away Kaguya, and the Tailed Beasts that Kaguya absorbed are also freed. Black Zetsu escapes the seal to lie in wait for another time to resurrect his mother, but Naruto is not about to let him go!
Episode 475

(Sub) The Final Valley

The battle with Kaguya is over, and all that is left is for Naruto and Sasuke to combine their powers and release the Infinite Tsukuyomi. But before they can do this, Sasuke makes a shocking declaration.
Episode 476

(Sub) The Final Battle

Naruto and Sasuke have both become such high-level shinobi that each knows exactly what the other is thinking just by exchanging attacks. Despite knowing how Naruto feels, Sasuke is determined to cut him down.
Episode 477

(Sub) Naruto and Sasuke

Naruto and Sasuke have both become such high-level shinobi that each knows exactly what the other is thinking just by exchanging attacks. Despite knowing how Naruto feels, Sasuke is determined to cut him down.
Episode 478

(Sub) The Unison Sign

Naruto and Sasuke are enveloped in a huge, intense light after exchanging attacks. When they come to, scenes from their childhood unfold. Is this just a figment of their imagination? Or could this be the afterlife?
Episode 479

(Sub) Naruto Uzumaki!!

"I'll be a better shinobi than Lord Hokage! Then all the villagers will have to acknowledge my existence at last!" True to his word, Naruto has walked his own path until there are none who do not recognize that he's become a great shinobi and a hero who has saved the world. But what path will Naruto take now? How will the world of the shinobi change? This is the story of the boy who blew through the hearts of all like a "shippu," an irresistible gale. This is the story of Naruto Uzumaki.
Episode 480

(Sub) Naruto and Hinata

As a result of having the Nine Tails sealed inside of him, Naruto is feared and hated by the villagers. He trains all alone in the woods, but one day, a certain man appears and strikes up a conversation with Naruto. Elsewhere, in the Leaf Village, a celebration is held to mark Hinata's third birthday, where she meets Neji for the first time.
Episode 481

(Sub) Sasuke and Sakura

Sasuke and Itachi have a chance to spend some time alone when their parents are away. Meanwhile, Sakura is very shy and tends to spend her free time by herself. One day, her new friend Ino gives her a present
Episode 482

(Sub) Gaara and Shikamaru

Gaara spends his days with Yashamaru, his surrogate parent. Meanwhile, a bored Shikamaru pulls a prank on Choji
Episode 483

(Sub) Jiraiya and Kakashi

Jiraiya tries to involve Orochimaru in his schemes to get Tsunade’s attention. Rin and Obito are fascinated by Kakashi, but his aloofness makes him hard to figure out.
Episode 484

(Sub) Sasuke’s Story - Sunrise, Part 1: The Exploding Human

The fourth Great Shinobi World War has ended. But Sasuke decides to continue his solitary journey—this time to atone for his sins. Meanwhile, back at the Leaf Village, there is a growing number of missing shinobi. As Kakashi—the sixth Hokage—and the others discuss these incidents, the Leaf is attacked by a mysterious group of shinobi.
Episode 485

(Sub) Sasuke's Story - Sunrise, Part 2: Coliseum

Instead of returning to the Hidden Leaf, Sasuke sets out with Chino and Nowaki to investigate the cause of the exploding humans.
Episode 486

(Sub) Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke’s Story - Sunrise, Part 3: Fuushin

Orochimaru brings Sasuke to the Coliseum fighting ring, to lure out En Oyashiro, who may have some information regarding the Exploding Human incident. The match is called off when more Exploding Humans appear and the opportunity to meet Oyashiro seems lost. However, impressed by Sasuke’s Sharingan, Oyashiro approaches him in person.
Episode 487

(Sub) Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke’s Story - Sunrise, Part 4: The Ketsuryugan

Sasuke uncovers Fuushin’s true identity at last, and begins to fight him.
Episode 488

(Sub) Sasuke’s Story: Sunrise, Part 5: The Last One

Sasuke begins his own investigation into the incidents. He overcomes many dangers on his path to the truth. The Exploding Humans, the Ketsuryugan, the Chinoike Clan, and the Uchiha Clan—just how are they connected
Episode 489

(Sub) Shikamaru’s Story, A Cloud Drifting in the Silent Dark, Part 1: The State of Affairs

A situation develops with shinobi disappearing in droves, and Shikamaru takes on a dangerous mission.
Episode 490

(Sub) Shikamaru’s Story, a Cloud Drifting in the Silent Dark, Part 2: Dark Clouds

Shikamaru, determined to find out what's happening, heads for the Land of Silence with two members of the ANBU, Soku and Ro. However, they must first get past a heavily guarded checkpoint.
Episode 491

(Sub) Shikamaru’s Story, a Cloud Drifting in the Silent Dark, Part 3: Recklessness

Shikamaru and his team are within range of Fushu Castle, where Gengo is purported to be. But they are unable to glean any intel about the man. Learning that Gengo will make a public appearance, Shikamaru and company infiltrate the square…
Episode 492

(Sub) Shikamaru’s Story, a Cloud Drifting in the Silent Dark, Part 4: Cloud of Suspicion

Shikamaru is captured while trying to save Sai and stop Gengo. Far from giving up, he racks his brain to find a away out of the situation. Just as an opportunity presents itself, Ro and Soku appear under Gengo’s control!
Episode 493

(Sub) Shikamaru’s Story, a Cloud Drifting in the Silent Dark, Part 5: Dawn

Ino, Choji, and Temari rush to Shikamaru’s aid! Choji takes on Ro, Temari goes after Soku, and Ino goes after Sai! Meanwhile, Shikamaru pursues Gengo. Can Shikamaru defeat Gengo’s evil ambitions? The final battle begins!
Episode 494

(Sub) Hidden Leaf Story, the Perfect Day for a Wedding, Part 1: Naruto’s Wedding

Naruto and Hinata’s wedding day has been set. As the date approaches, Kakashi announces a super-secret mission to find the couple a wedding gift.
Episode 495

(Sub) Hidden Leaf Story, the Perfect Day for a Wedding, Part 2: A Full-Powered Wedding Gift

Naruto and Hinata’s wedding day has been set. As the date approaches, Kakashi announces a super-secret mission to find the couple a wedding gift.
Episode 496

(Sub) Hidden Leaf Story, the Perfect Day for a Wedding, Part 3: Steam and Food Pills

The super-secret mission to find Naruto and Hinata a wedding gift proves to be difficult for Shikamaru.
Episode 497

(Sub) Hidden Leaf Story, the Perfect Day for a Wedding, Part 4: the Kazekage’s Wedding Gift

The Tsuchikage and Raikage, who are in the Leaf Village to attend the Five Kage Summit, mention that they have already prepared wedding gifts for Naruto. Gaara finds himself in a dilemma. He's advised that the gift should be something that befits the Kazekage. He also learns that the Raikage is planning to perform a dance. Kankuro chimes in and suggests Gaara should dance as well—further plunging Gaara into indecision.
Episode 498

(Sub) Hidden Leaf Story, the Perfect Day for a Wedding, Part 5: The Last Mission

Shino and Kiba still don't have a wedding gift for Hinata's wedding.
Episode 499

(Sub) Hidden Leaf Story, the Perfect Day for a Wedding, Part 6: The Outcome of the Secret Mission

Naruto's wedding day approaches, and one by one, each of his friends is getting a gift ready. But the true purpose for this mission has not been revealed to anyone: the gifts will be judged to select who can attend the reception! Seeing the care and thought that went into each of the gifts, Kakashi begins to wonder if that's the right thing to do.
Episode 500

(Sub) Hidden Leaf Story, the Perfect Day for a Wedding, Part 7: The Message

Naruto had once lived a lonely existence, ostracized by everyone. But Iruka's words and his very presence have supported Naruto to this day. As Naruto's wedding nears, Iruka begins to lose sight of what he was to Naruto, and is unsure of what to say for his message.

9 seasons available (640 episodes)

