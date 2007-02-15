9 seasons available (963 episodes)

Naruto ShippudenNaruto Shippuden

The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!more

The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja...More

Starring: Maile FlanaganYuri LowenthalKate Higgins

Creator: Masashi Kishimoto

TV14FantasyInternationalAdventureActionAnimeAnimationTV Series2007

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About this Show

Naruto Shippuden

The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!

Starring: Maile FlanaganYuri LowenthalKate HigginsBenjamin Diskin

Creator: Masashi Kishimoto

TV14FantasyInternationalAdventureActionAnimeAnimationTV Series2007

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