Naruto Shippuden

Episode 479 (Sub) Naruto Uzumaki!!

"I'll be a better shinobi than Lord Hokage! Then all the villagers will have to acknowledge my existence at last!" True to his word, Naruto has walked his own path until there are none who do not recognize that he's become a great shinobi and a hero who has saved the world. But what path will Naruto take now? How will the world of the shinobi change? This is the story of the boy who blew through the hearts of all like a "shippu," an irresistible gale. This is the story of Naruto Uzumaki.