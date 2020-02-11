2 seasons available (23 episodes)

For LifeFor Life

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. Aaron's complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden helps shine a light on the flaws and challenges in the U.S. penal and legal systems.more

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fiction...More

Starring: Nicholas PinnockIndira VarmaJoy Bryant

TV14Black StoriesDramaLegalTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Andy Josiah's Letter to His Son
Veronica Marshall Pushes Back on Aaron's Claims
Aaron's Suspenseful Traffic Stop
Andy Josiah's Widow Drops a Bombshell on Aaron
Ronnie Confronts the Police Officer Who Arrested Him
Aaron Encourages Andy Josiah to Hold On
Aaron's Grandson Is Baptized
Aaron Secures the Release of 354 Prisoners
Aaron and Marie Look for a Way Forward, Together
Aaron Moves Out of Marie's to Live on His Own
Aaron Gets Emotional Over Seeing His "Life in Boxes"
Aaron Is Home -- For Good
Aaron Promises to Free Jamal from the Outside
Aaron Wallace Gets Out of Prison
Aaron Gets His Retrial
The Dramatic Season Finale Cliffhanger
On the Inside: The Players
On the Inside: Making of a Scene
Foster Is Arrested For His Part in the Riot
Masry Pressures the Prison Commissioner for Justice
On the Inside: A Broken System
The Deadly Bellmore Riot
Foster Tells Dawkins that Aaron Is the Rat
Aaron Won His First Case By Eating a Raw Potato
Flashback: Darius Tells Aaron He's Moving in with Marie
On the Inside: The Family
Aaron Secures a Potential Retrial for a Fellow Inmate
Foster Resigns to Escape Dawkins's Retribution
On the Inside: The Leading Man
Aaron and Dawkins Debate Freedom vs. Power
Foster Changes His Story
"But No Man Is Worth That"
Aaron Signs the Divorce Papers
Foster Makes Arrangements with Cassius
Aaron Gets Another Win on His Case
Cassius Pressures Aaron for His Burner Phone
Cassius's Plan Begins to Unfold
On the Inside: The Producer
Aaron's Courtoom Gambit Puts the DA's Office in the Crosshairs
Aaron's Latest Case Gets Complicated
Jasmine Shows Up at Prison Unannounced
Marie and Darius: How It Began
Marie Asks for a Divorce
Marie Wanted Aaron to Consider a Plea Deal
Aaron Gets His Case File
Aaron Takes a Loss in Court
DA Maskins Tries to Get Marie to Give Up Aaron
Aaron Discovers Another Cost of His Incarceration
Aaron's Debts Put Him in a Tough Spot
Jasmine Witnesses Aaron's Courtroom Setback
Aaron Learns His Daughter Jasmine Is Pregnant
Aaron Wallace Gets Cheated by The System
Aaron Wallace Wins His First Case
Aaron Wallace's Plans for Freedom

About this Show

For Life

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. Aaron's complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden helps shine a light on the flaws and challenges in the U.S. penal and legal systems.

Starring: Nicholas PinnockIndira VarmaJoy BryantDorian MissickTyla Harris

TV14Black StoriesDramaLegalTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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