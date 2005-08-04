Original • 18 seasons available (182 episodes)

It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.more

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, ...More

Starring: Danny DeVitoCharlie DayKaitlin Olson

TVMAComedySitcomTV Series2005

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 - Trailer
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 'New Crossover' Teaser
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17 - Trailer

About this Show

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.

Starring: Danny DeVitoCharlie DayKaitlin OlsonRob McElhenneyMary Elizabeth Ellis

TVMAComedySitcomTV Series2005

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