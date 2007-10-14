1 season available (19 episodes)
1 season available
(19 episodes)
About this Show
My So-Called Life
MSCL follows Angela Chase, a neurotic, touching and funny 15-year-old as she chronicles the ever-present trials and tribulations of adolescence. No matter the fixation, Angela finds extraordinary drama within ordinary situations as she navigates discovering who she is and where she belongs.
