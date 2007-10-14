My So-Called Life

1 season available

TV14DramaTeenTV Series1994

MSCL follows Angela Chase, a neurotic, touching and funny 15-year-old as she chronicl...more

MSCL follows Angela Chase, a neurotic, touching and funny 15-year...More

Season1
Episode 1

Pilot

Angela Chase begins new friendships at school.
Episode 2

Dancing in the Dark

Jordan sells Angela a fake ID.
Episode 3

Guns and Gossip

A rumor makes the rounds that Angela slept with Jordan.
Episode 4

Father Figures

The printing shop owned by Patty's father is audited.
Episode 5

The Zit

A list rating the sophomore girls makes the rounds.
Episode 6

The Substitute

A sub captures the hearts of Angela's class.
Episode 7

Why Jordan Can't Read

Angela thinks Jordan's reading problem is dyslexia.
Episode 8

Strangers in the House

Sharon's father suffers a heart attack.
Episode 9

Halloween

Angela has a mystical Halloween experience.
Episode 10

Other People's Mothers

Rayanne's drinking starts to spiral out of control.
Episode 11

Life of Brian

Rickie has a crush on a new student at Liberty High.
Episode 12

Self-Esteem

Jordan doesn't want his friends to know about Angela.
Episode 13

Pressure

Jordan pressures Angela to have sex with him.
Episode 14

On the Wagon

Patty worries Rayanne may have started drinking again.
Episode 15

So-Called Angels

A homeless girl helps a newly homeless Rickie.
Episode 16

Resolutions

Rickie finds himself homeless again.
Episode 17

Betrayal

Rayanne betrays Angela by sleeping with Jordan.
Episode 18

Weekend

Rayanne accidentally handcuffs herself to the bed.
Episode 19

In Dreams Begin Responsibilities

Brian writes a letter to help Jordan win Angela back.

MSCL follows Angela Chase, a neurotic, touching and funny 15-year-old as she chronicles the ever-present trials and tribulations of adolescence. No matter the fixation, Angela finds extraordinary drama within ordinary situations as she navigates discovering who she is and where she belongs.

Starring: Bess ArmstrongWilson CruzClaire DanesDevon GummersallA.J. Langer

