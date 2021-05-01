Under the rule of King Gwanghae, Ba Wu (Jung Il Woo), a scoundrel who makes a living stealing widows through bossam, accidentally kidnaps Su Gyeong (Kwon Yu Ri), the widowed princess. Framed for a crime in his youth and forced into hiding, Ba Wu has survived through gambling and fighting, never intending to marry. Now, unexpectedly stuck with the daughter-in-law of his sworn enemy, he finds his life taking an increasingly complicated turn. As their paths intertwine, Ba Wu must decide whether to return to his old life or embrace an unexpected connection with Su Gyeong.more
Under the rule of King Gwanghae, Ba Wu (Jung Il Woo), a scoundrel...More
Starring: Jung Il-wooYu-riShin Hyun-soo
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Under the rule of King Gwanghae, Ba Wu (Jung Il Woo), a scoundrel who makes a living stealing widows through bossam, accidentally kidnaps Su Gyeong (Kwon Yu Ri), the widowed princess. Framed for a crime in his youth and forced into hiding, Ba Wu has survived through gambling and fighting, never intending to marry. Now, unexpectedly stuck with the daughter-in-law of his sworn enemy, he finds his life taking an increasingly complicated turn. As their paths intertwine, Ba Wu must decide whether to return to his old life or embrace an unexpected connection with Su Gyeong.
Starring: Jung Il-wooYu-riShin Hyun-sooLee Jae-yongKim Tae-woo
About this Show
Bossam - Steal the Fate
Under the rule of King Gwanghae, Ba Wu (Jung Il Woo), a scoundrel who makes a living stealing widows through bossam, accidentally kidnaps Su Gyeong (Kwon Yu Ri), the widowed princess. Framed for a crime in his youth and forced into hiding, Ba Wu has survived through gambling and fighting, never intending to marry. Now, unexpectedly stuck with the daughter-in-law of his sworn enemy, he finds his life taking an increasingly complicated turn. As their paths intertwine, Ba Wu must decide whether to return to his old life or embrace an unexpected connection with Su Gyeong.
Starring: Jung Il-wooYu-riShin Hyun-sooLee Jae-yongKim Tae-woo