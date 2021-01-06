Name That TuneName That Tune

TVPGGame ShowsTV Series • 2021

Hosted by Jane Krakowski, the beloved musical game show tests contestants' music know...more

Hosted by Jane Krakowski, the beloved musical game show tests con...More

Find titles like Name That Tune

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.
Details

About this Show

Name That Tune

Hosted by Jane Krakowski, the beloved musical game show tests contestants' music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Two players race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by a live band with Randy Jackson as band leader. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic bid-a-note round. The player with the most money at the end of bid-a-note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the golden medley bonus round for a chance to win additional cash, and potentially, the $100,000 grand prize.

Host: Jane Krakowski

TVPGGame ShowsTV Series • 2021
You May Also Like
The Hustler
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
I Can See Your Voice
TVPG • Reality, Music • TV Series (2020)
Jeopardy!
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
Lego Masters
TVG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
The Wall
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Don't
TV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
TV14 • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Weakest Link
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Hollywood Game Night
TV14 • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2013)
Holey Moley
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
Supermarket Sweep
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Press Your Luck
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
Card Sharks
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
Match Game
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on