1 season available (8 episodes)

Active Shooter: America Under FireActive Shooter: America Under Fire

Whether due to acts of terrorism, hate, or mental instability, mass shootings have become all too commonplace. This documentary series examines this disturbing phenomenon from the points of view of victims, family members, emergency medical workers and first responders, who bravely risk their own lives in the face of grave danger. Each episode recounts a specific incident using archival footage and in-depth interviews to shine a spotlight on the traumatic events and their aftermath. The results are powerful, eye-opening, and hopefully change-inducing.more

Whether due to acts of terrorism, hate, or mental instability, ma...More

TVMADocumentariesCrimeTV Series2017
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About this Show

Active Shooter: America Under Fire

Whether due to acts of terrorism, hate, or mental instability, mass shootings have become all too commonplace. This documentary series examines this disturbing phenomenon from the points of view of victims, family members, emergency medical workers and first responders, who bravely risk their own lives in the face of grave danger. Each episode recounts a specific incident using archival footage and in-depth interviews to shine a spotlight on the traumatic events and their aftermath. The results are powerful, eye-opening, and hopefully change-inducing.

TVMADocumentariesCrimeTV Series2017
  • hd

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