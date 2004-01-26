ThunderCats (1985)

2 seasons available

"From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!"

Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

ThunderCats Ho! Part 1

A nightmare torments Lion-O. He believes that he was saved from his erupting planet as a youngster at the sacrifice of three other Thunderians. Jaga informs the now grown Lion-O that his nightmare is false.
Episode 2

ThunderCats Ho! Part 2

Using his new vehicle, the Thunderclaw, Panthro attacks the Berserkers' ship with the Thunderian prisoners aboard.
Episode 3

ThunderCats Ho! Part 3

On Hook Mountain, Lion-O prepares to battle Monikan in the Fistpounder, when they are caught in an avalanche.
Episode 4

ThunderCats Ho! Part 4

The sun drains the powers of Mumm-Ra's mummy bandages and Lion-O escapes from their grasp.
Episode 5

ThunderCats Ho! Part 5

Weakened by the Thunderians pits below, Lion-O hangs from the bridge at Fire Rock Mountain. Hachiman finally realizes that Mumm-Ra tricked him into believing that Lion-O had turned evil.
Episode 6

Mumm-Ra Lives, Part 1

Ma-Mutt rescues a weakened Mumm-Ra after he was caught up in the eruption of Fire Rock Mountain.
Episode 7

Mumm-Ra Lives, Part 2

Mumm-Ra and the Mutants free the Luna-Taks from their lava encasements and Ma-Mutt orders them to destroy the ThunderCats.
Episode 8

Mumm-Ra Lives, Part 3

The ThunderCats plan to defend themselves against the Luna-Taks by building a Tower Of Omens.
Episode 9

Mumm-Ra Lives, Part 4

The Ancient Priests of Evil grant Mumm-Ra the restoration of his powers. The Luna-Taks fail to destroy the ThunderCats and Mumm-Ra concludes that he must destroy them himself.
Episode 10

Mumm-Ra Lives, Part 5

Mumm-Ra convinces the Luna-Taks to use their slaves as bait to trap the ThunderCats.
Episode 11

Catfight

Mumm-Ra transforms into Jaga, appears before Lion-O, and tells him that the new ThunderCats plan to overthrow the old ThunderCats and take over Third Earth.
Episode 12

Psych Out

Playing upon Aluro's hunger for power, Mumm-Ra employs him to find the Egora Talisman, a magic charm piece that gives its possessor supreme self-confidence.
Episode 13

The Mask Of Gorgon

Mumm-Ra orders Tug-Mug and Chilla to steal the Mask of Gorgon, which can cause its viewer to turn to stone, from the Warrior Maiden's Treetop Kingdom.
Episode 14

The Mad Bubbler

Overpowering Snowman and Snowmeow, the Luna-Taks gain entrance to a old Thundrillium mine on Hook Mountain. Inside the mine is an evil reptilian creature called the Mad Bubbler.
Episode 15

Together We Stand

Mumm-Ra summons Hammerhand and her Berserkers to his pyramid and forces them into his bubbling cauldron. When they emerge, they are covered in Thundaranium and set out to capture the ThunderCats.
Episode 16

Ravage Island

On Ravage Island, Mumm-Ra oversees the Mutants' gathering of magic crystals to fuel the Beacon of Ravage Island, a beam of light that has mind-controlling powers.
Episode 17

Time Switch

While Tygra and Lion-O hoist an old suspension capsule left over from the ThunderCat arrival on Third Earth, it slips and shatters. The suspension gases within the capsule escape and cause Lion-O to become progressively younger.
Episode 18

The Sound Stones

Vultureman discovers a map which outlines the route to the legendary Sound Stones of Darkside. He asks the Mutants to help him steal the stone so he can make a sonic weapon and defeat the ThunderCats.
Episode 19

Day Of The Eclipse

Every 100 years, Third Earth experiences a full eclipse, during which Mumm-Ra can cast any spell which will last until the next eclipse. Mumm-Ra casts the Day of Decay spell on the ThunderCats, which makes all things surrounding them begin to corrode.
Episode 20

Side Swipe

As Snarfer goes to the Berbil Village to get Mexican take-out, Chilla side swipes his ship and ices it. The Chilla ices Mandora as well. The ThunderCats decide to serve Chilla with an arrest warrant.
Episode 21

Mumm-Rana's Belt

Long ago, Mumm-Rana and evil Queen Luna battled for possession of a Magic Belt, which Queen Luna used to enslave Wolla, Berbils, and other peoples of Third Earth. Luna overhears Snarf say this and goes to the White Pyramids in search of the belt.
Episode 22

Hachiman's Honor

Luna tricks Hachiman into helping her by claiming that her tiny size and physical weakness prevent her from returning home during a Third Earth storm. Hachiman carries her to the Ice Cave where he is attacked.
Episode 23

Runaways

Feeling useless and unwanted, the ThunderKittens decide to run away and mistakenly eat poisonous Brankenberries.
Episode 24

Hair Of The Dog

Alone at Cats' Lair, Lion-O and Snarf are spied upon by Mumm-Ra and Ma-Mutt. When Snarf leaves the Lair to get some candy fruit, Ma-Mutt captures him and transforms himself into Snarf. Ma-Mutt then returns to the Lair with poisoned candy fruit.
Episode 25

Vultureman's Revenge

Vultureman invents the Thundranium Field Projector which can project a field of Thundranium to weaken the ThunderCats.
Episode 26

ThunderCubs, Part 1

A miraculous astronomical phenomenon starts to reform Thundera. Amid the debris is the legendary Sword of Plundarr, which caused the calamity of Thundera years before. The ThunderCats travel to the new Thundera, leaving the Tower of Omens unprotected.
Episode 27

ThunderCubs, Part 2

Tug Mug and Red Eye capture Lynx-O and the ThunderKittens at the Tower of Omens.
Episode 28

ThunderCubs, Part 3

Mumm-Ra succeeds in finding the Sword of Plundarr. With its power and the Treasure of Thundera, he will have the secrets needed to destroy the ThunderCats once and for all.
Episode 29

ThunderCubs, Part 4

The ThunderCats are helpless as Mumm-Ra escapes with their treasure and heritage.
Episode 30

ThunderCubs, Part 5

With the Sword of Plundarr, Mumm-Ra is nearly undefeatable. However, Lion-O tricks Mumm-Ra into striking the Man-Beast statutes, which are the source of Mumm-Ra's evil powers. The pyramid crumbles around Mumm-Ra.
Episode 31

The Totem Of Dera

Mumm-Ra's evil servant, the Wraith, returns from Thundera with the ancient healing artifact the Totem of Dera. Mumm-Ra learns he can corrupt its power to bring inanimate objects to life.
Episode 32

The Chain Of Loyalty

Jaga warns Lion-O that the ThunderCats must retrieve the Chain of Loyalty from Thundera before it falls into evil hands. They travel to the new Thundera, where Mumm-Ra has disguised himself as Snarf Egbert and joins the search team.
Episode 33

Crystal Canyon

Lion-O intercepts a radio transmission from the rebellious Luna-Taks. It appears the Luna-Taks have recovered the Treasure of Thundera and are hiding it in the Crystal Canyon.
Episode 34

The Telepathy Beam

As part of a plan to capture Panthro, Vultureman joins forces with the Luna-Taks. Together they build the telepathic beam projector, a machine capable of masking Cheetara's sixth sense.
Episode 35

Exile Isle

The Luna-Taks kidnap the ThunderKittens. The ThunderCats rescue the ThunderKittens and capture the Luna-Taks in the process. The ThunderCats sentence the Luna-Taks to exile on Exile Island.
Episode 36

The Key to Thundera

Lion-O is about to give up deciphering the hieroglyphics in the Book of Omens, when Snarf suggests using the Sword of Omens as a magnifying glass. This causes the book to open and sucks Lion-O and Snarf into it.
Episode 37

The Return Of The ThunderCubs

Growing impatient with Mumm-Ra's repeated failures to destroy the ThunderCats, the Ancients diagram a plan for him to claim the Treasure of Thundera. He must trick Cheetara into revealing the location of the treasure.
Episode 38

The Formula

Aluro invents a supercharged fuel that finally gives the SkyTomb enough power to reach the new Thundera.
Episode 39

The Locket Of Lies

Mumm-Ra retrieves the ancient Thundarian artifact the Locket of Lies. Mumm-Ra and Ma-Mutt use the artifact to lure the ThunderCats into a concealed pit-trap.
Episode 40

The Bracelet Of Power

Snarf accidentally discovers the Bracelet of Power has the power to control the ThunderCats. Gradually, he starts to coerce the ThunderCats to do his bidding. Snarf then loses the bracelet to Mumm-Ra.
Episode 41

A Wild Workout

Following up on a rumor, the ThunderCats take the Feliner to Thundera where supposedly a piece of the Treasure of Thundera lies within the Caverns of Cold. Mumm-Ra watches them in his cauldron and concocts a trap for them.
Episode 42

The Thunderscope

Snarf discovers an ancient Thundarian artifact, the Thunderscope, amid the wreckage of the ThunderCats' original spaceship. The object has the power to immediately identify any object of Thundarian origin.
Episode 43

The Jade Dragon

Mumm-Ra's mentors threaten to relinquish Mumm-Ra's rule over Third Earth if he fails to destroy the ThunderCats. The spirits describe an ancient artifact called the Dragon of Doom that can capture any being inside its small body.
Episode 44

The Circus Train

Wilykat is hypnotized and stows away with Captain Bragg, a bounty hunter who poses as the leader of a traveling circus.
Episode 45

The Last Day

The Ancient Spirits give Mumm-Ra until sundown to destroy the ThunderCats or be banished from Third Earth forever.
Episode 46

Return To Thundera, Part 1

With Mumm-Ra banished from Third Earth, the ThunderCats return to their home planet Thundera. The Ancient Spirits decide to give Mumm-Ra one last chance to destroy the ThunderCats.
Episode 47

Return To Thundera, Part 2

The ThunderCats are determined to stay on the new Thundera despite its unstable environment. Meanwhile, Mumm-Ra summons Grune the Destroyer to help him destroy the ThunderCats.
Episode 48

Return To Thundera, Part 3

Enraged by his failure to destroy the ThunderCats, Mumm-Ra returns to the Great Beneath as Jaga the Wise.
Episode 49

Return To Thundera, Part 4

Knowing he cannot defeat both Tygra and Punyra on Third Earth and the ThunderCats on the new Thundera, Mumm-Ra orders Ma-Mutt to rescue the Mutants from Captain Bragg.
Episode 50

Return To Thundera Part Five

Mumm-Ra realizes he must destroy the new Thundera in order to destroy the ThunderCats, so he travels to the Great Beneath and blasts the gyroscope into rapid decay.
Episode 51

Leah

The Ancient Spirits of Evil provide Mumm-Ra with a Mirror Wraith, which can take the form of any shape and travel through space using mirrors as portals. Meanwhile, an escape pod containing a Thundarian child named Leah is rescued by the ThunderCats.
Episode 52

Frogman

As reconstruction of the new Thundera continues, the ThunderKittens drill a water well, where they not only hit water but release an amphibian-like creature with green skin.
Episode 53

The Heritage

Wilykat and Wilykit discover the Golden Sphere of Setti, an ancient artifact that once belonged to Mumm-Ra. The sphere magnifies his power by four, making him more powerful than the Ancient Spirits of Evil.
Episode 54

Screw-Loose

The tremors that previously threatened to destroy the new Thundera begin again when Jagara loses control of the gyroscope. The ThunderCats bring in a gyroscope specialist robot named Screw-Loose.
Episode 55

Malcar

In an effort to reach a distressed Thundarian spaceship, the ThunderCats must use all of their supplies of Thundrillium to fuel the Feliner for a deep-space voyage.
Episode 56

Helpless Laughter

During a serious drought on the new Thundera, Panthro and Snarf take the ThunderTank to collect the remaining water of Dreary Canal. On the way, they are attacked and the ThunderTank crashes into the Swamp of the Laughing Lilypad.
Episode 57

Cracker's Revenge

Captain Cracker attacks bounty hunter Captain Bragg, who is holding the exiled Luna-Taks prisoner, and frees the Luna-Taks in order to have them help him return Third Earth to a pirate's paradise.
Episode 58

The Mossland Monster

Tygra gets caught in a meteor shower while returning from Third Earth. Losing control of the Feliner, he crashes through the atmosphere into the unexplored Mosslands of New Thundera, where he awakens the gigantic Monster of the Mosslands.
Episode 59

Ma-Mutt's Confusion

Mumm-Ra unveils his latest weapon, the Babylonian Barbarian Boiler, to destroy the ThunderCats. The Boiler emits a beam that rapidly melts anything it touches.
Episode 60

Shadowmaster

A rare lunar eclipse casts an eerie pale over the new Thundera. The eclipse opens a portal where the exiled Shadowmaster contacts the Ancient Spirits of Evil.
Episode 61

Swan Song

The ThunderCats prepare for a visit from the Ecology Inspector. The Inspector hopes to enlist the aid of the ThunderCats in capturing Two-Time, an intergalactic land poacher who has been stealing entire land masses with his geodesic vessel.
Episode 62

The Touch Of Amortus

Amortus, an evil tentacled creature banished eons ago by the Thunderians, has returned to the new Thundera through Mumm-Ra's cauldron.
Episode 63

The Zaxx Factor

Vultureman hijacks a space bookmobile to escape Captain Bragg's Circus Train. On board, he learns of the powerful Rosencranz Medallion that once belonged to Mumm-Ra's arch rival Zaxx.
Episode 64

Well Of Doubt

The ThunderCats build a Homing Beacon Tower just in time to guide a group of Thundarian refugees back to the planet.
Episode 65

The Book Of Omens

The ThunderCats finally open the Book of Omens. The Guardian of the Book explains that the ancient artifacts they have gathered must be presented at four different locations at precisely five clicks before the twenty-fourth hour.

