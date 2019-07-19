In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that...secret. Unfortunately for them, there's Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town's toughest mysteries.more
In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerf...More
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In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that...secret. Unfortunately for them, there's Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town's toughest mysteries.
About this Show
Veronica Mars
In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that...secret. Unfortunately for them, there's Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town's toughest mysteries.