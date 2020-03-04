3 seasons available (30 episodes)

DAVEDAVE

"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.more

"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convince...More

Starring: Dave BurdGaTaTaylor Misiak

TVMAComedySitcomTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Inside Look: Lil Dicky Gets Reviewed by His Cast and Crew
First Look: Season 3
DAVE S3 - Trailer
DAVE S2 - Trailer
Anteater Teaser

About this Show

DAVE

"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.

Starring: Dave BurdGaTaTaylor MisiakAndrew SantinoTravis Bennett

TVMAComedySitcomTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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